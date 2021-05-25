Teardown of 24-inch M1 iMac reveals two huge metal plates

iFixit has been been doing iMac teardowns a long time, so they’re fairly quick by now — but if you’re impatient, nothing beats an X-ray. Check out this beauty from Creative Electron. Compared to an X-ray of the a 27″ Intel iMac, we noticed: The new iMac’s interior is dominated by two huge metal plates. What are those for?

The all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, the breakthrough M1 chip for powerful performance, and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display. iMac comes in a spectrum of vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver – and users can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad — all color-matched.

iFixit:

The Apple logo provides a convenient RF pass-thru for some antenna hardware—but unlike in the past, the antenna itself is not Apple-shaped. Almost all of the silicon is concentrated into narrow horizontal strips at the top (the display board) and bottom (main logic board). If you’ve seen our other M1 Mac teardowns, you might’ve expected this. PS: Are those two circles in the middle coin cell batteries?

MacDailyNews Take: Those two huge metal plates? Heat dissipators doubling as speaker chambers.