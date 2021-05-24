Apple reclaims title of the world’s most valuable brand from Amazon

According to the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 Index, Apple has overtaken Amazon to become the world’s most valuable brand for the first time in five years.

Callum Keown for Dow Jones:

The value of the technology giant’s brand has climbed 87% in the past year to $263.4 billion. The rise was down to Apple’s diversification strategy, which has seen the company expand into digital and subscription services and potentially into electric cars in the future, said London-based brand valuation consulting firm Brand Finance.

“As Apple reclaims the title of the world’s most valuable brand from Amazon five years since it last held the top spot, we are witnessing it Think Different once again. From Mac to iPod, to iPhone, to iPad, to Apple Watch, to subscription services, to infinity and beyond,” said Brand Finance Chief Executive David Haigh.

Amazon’s brand value grew 15% to $254.2 billion, in a year that has seen the e-commerce giant benefit from stay-at-home orders around the world and surging demand… Tech giant Google has the third-highest brand value, edging 1.4% higher to $191.2 billion, while rival Microsoft (MSFT) stayed in fourth with a brand value of $140.4 billion, a 20% rise, and conglomerate Samsung kept hold of fifth spot. Retailer Walmart jumped two places to sixth, while social media company Facebook stayed in seventh.