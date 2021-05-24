Apple reclaims title of the world’s most valuable brand from Amazon

According to the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 Index, Apple has overtaken Amazon to become the world’s most valuable brand for the first time in five years.
The value of the technology giant’s brand has climbed 87% in the past year to $263.4 billion. The rise was down to Apple’s diversification strategy, which has seen the company expand into digital and subscription services and potentially into electric cars in the future, said London-based brand valuation consulting firm Brand Finance.
“As Apple reclaims the title of the world’s most valuable brand from Amazon five years since it last held the top spot, we are witnessing it Think Different once again. From Mac to iPod, to iPhone, to iPad, to Apple Watch, to subscription services, to infinity and beyond,” said Brand Finance Chief Executive David Haigh.
Amazon’s brand value grew 15% to $254.2 billion, in a year that has seen the e-commerce giant benefit from stay-at-home orders around the world and surging demand… Tech giant Google has the third-highest brand value, edging 1.4% higher to $191.2 billion, while rival Microsoft (MSFT) stayed in fourth with a brand value of $140.4 billion, a 20% rise, and conglomerate Samsung kept hold of fifth spot. Retailer Walmart jumped two places to sixth, while social media company Facebook stayed in seventh.
MacDailyNews Note: Tesla was the fastest-growing global brand in terms of value last year, jumping 158% to $32 billion.
What is it about brands? It’s not just about a product being well made. If you look at Harley Davidson for instance, there is an expectation of a certain amount of flaws in their products. If the bike is too good, it is shunned by “The Harley Faithful,” and if the faithful shun it, the novices will ignore it. So they have to introduce a certain amount of “crappyness” for Harley guys to love them.
At one point Sprint phone calls because so quiet that they had to introduce comfort noice in order for people to remain calm on hold.
Brands are so weird. I cannot figure out how it is that I am still drawn to Apple. Even as they come to stand for almost everything I decry with their bizarre internal collectivist cult. Why am I such a hypocrite? I’m lucky Scientologists don’t make really good technology I guess. Although I do enjoy Mission Impossible movies.
I got my first pair of Apple AirPods Max recently and I enjoy the damn things so much, that I’m in the process of ordering a 2nd pair. Literally right this moment. I’m not completely crazy. I don’t like the AirPods earbuds, nor do I care much for the Apple Watch, or Apple TV, but the amount of Apple branded stuff I’m surrounded by is substantial. Even my dog is tagged as an Apple dog now.
I also despise Jeff Bezos, yet can’t imagine living without Amazon. I’m so bitched out. “Hey Alexa, buy the new Jordan Peterson book. ” “It’s on your iPad,” she says.
Captain Kirk, eat yer *&%& heart out.
I know I’m supposed to be oppressed and victimized and all that crap, but with companies like Apple and Amazon all I can feel is catered to in a place that is supposedly “designed” to systemically crush me.
Black Luxury Matters. It’s one thing the BLM people and I seem to agree on.
Heh…
So what if Apple is now the world’s most valuable brand? Does that make Apple any more valuable to investors. Amazon has a P/E of 61 or so. Tesla has a P/E of about 600. Apple has a P/E of about 28. Does this top brand title have any value for Apple investors? It doesn’t appear so. So, exactly how much is this title worth to Apple? Likely, having no value, at all. Like a cup with “The World’s Greatest Dad” printed on it.