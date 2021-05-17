Parler social media app returns to Apple’s App Store

Parler said its social media app is returning to Apple’s App Store after the platform added some algorithms intended to automatically detect violent content.

Sarah E. Needleman for The Wall Street Journal:

[Parler] also said that based on Apple’s rules, the Parler app available on the iOS system will exclude certain content that could be otherwise viewed on the web-based and Android versions of the platform.

Apple and Alphabet Inc.’s Google previously said they removed Parler from their respective app stores because the company hadn’t taken adequate measures to address a proliferation of threats to people’s safety. Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing business also withdrew its services, causing Parler to briefly go dark before it returned online in February.

On Feb. 15, Parler said it was relaunching its platform that had grown to more than 20 million users, up from 15 million before its website and apps were driven offline.

And while Parler seeks to continue courting users, former President Donald Trump looms as someone who could supercharge growth in the platform or a competing one as he searches for a new online megaphone… The former president has been talking with platforms including Skylab Apps Inc.’s CloutHub. The Trump Organization held talks with Parler last year about potentially taking a stake in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Parler resumed service with new community guidelines on its website that say the platform is “viewpoint neutral.” It added that it wouldn’t knowingly allow it to be used as a tool for crime or unlawful acts.

“Parler has and will always be a place where people can engage in the free exchange of ideas in the full spirit of the First Amendment,” said interim Chief Executive Mark Meckler Monday. “The entire Parler team has worked hard to address Apple’s concerns without compromising our core mission.”