Apple AirTag can be used to trigger Shortcuts automations

Apple’s AirTag can be used as an NFC tag to trigger any automation you desire using the Shortcuts app. Dutch site iCulture discovered it’s possible to use the accessory as an NFC tag for HomeKit automation or a shortcut on your iPhone.

AirTag is a small accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

And when you use an AirTag for Shortcuts automation, it’s still going to work as an item tracker as well: • Open the Shortcuts app, tap on “Automation”, and then “+”

• Click on “Create Personal Automation”

• Scroll down until you see “NFC” and select that

• Scan your NFC tag, aka AirTag, and then name it

• Now, add actions like “Set Do Not Disturb on until I leave” or “Open Apple Music”

• Hit “Next” and that’s it

MacDailyNews Take: Using AirTag to power Shortcuts automations, including HomeKit automations, launching apps, etc. opens up a whole new world of uses for Apple’s inexpensive $29 accessory!