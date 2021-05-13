Epic Games v. Apple judge hints at App Store compromise

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is currently overseeing the Epic Games v. Apple trial hinted at a compromise: the ability for app developers to inform users that Apple’s App Store isn’t their only shopping option.
Malathi Nayak and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
“What’s so bad about it anyway, for consumers to have choice?” Gonzalez Rogers asked Richard Schmalensee, an economist and Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, who was testifying Wednesday as an expert witness for Apple in the second week of trial in Oakland, California.
Her question drew pushback from Schmalensee, who highlighted the downside for Apple: a decline in its App Store “revenue stream.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, we can sell our t-shirts and mousepads in Target’s, Walmart’s, Amazon’s, etc. online stores, taking advantage of the audience and clientele that Target, Walmart, Amazon, etc. have built through the years at considerable cost to them and use their store infrastructures, also funded by them, alongside a link to our own store that offers the same products for 15% – 30% less?
Sign us up!
You know, one slight change could transform this judge’s hint from stupid to genius: Epic Games or any other developer gets to “inform users that Apple’s App Store isn’t their only shopping option” simply by paying Apple a 15% – 30% advertising fee for each sale they make outside the App Store.
MDN on point!
I’m missing something here… Are you saying “side-loading” must now be allowed? If so, it’s over for Apple and control of the app store security, ecosystem, the entire thing.
No. If EPIC wants to sell on iPhones, they can sell the way Apple designed, spent billions on. If they don’t, sell elsewhere.
I mean, they could always click on the $7.99 option, and be taken to an EPIC website or such, and then options to buy Fortnite or whatever for Xbox, PS4/5, and be re-directed into those closed systems I suppose, for that lower price? Or just play online via EPIC’s web solution for less?
Or better yet… Apple continues to disallow Fortnight in their store, as is their right, and people could get it elsewhere, as is theirs.
Bobby, as I read the article, the judge is not suggesting that Apple allow sideloading. She is suggesting that since app developers like EPIC and Spotify already sell content that can be accessed on their apps through their web sites (without Apple getting a cut), that Apple change its rules to allow the developers to tell app users about that cheaper option within the app itself. The Apple rules currently prohibit that.
I’m sure Target, Walmart, and the rest will allow me to sell my $200 a pair running shoes in their stores and also allow me to put up a large sign right next to those shoes telling the consumer that they can walk down the street to my own store, get those same shoes for $140 as well as get many, many other shoes and accessories in my store at a significantly reduced price from what they’d have to pay through Target, Walmart and the rest.
Yes. I’m sure Target, Walmart, and the rest will allow me to do that.
/s
It’s called competition and Apple has been censoring it on property they don’t own. Feel free not to side load.
Depends on which “property” you mean and how you define own. Apple does own every line of code in the Operating System and the App Store.
And each individual copy is licensed to a user for use on their personally device. They did not se4ll them a paperweight, But then there’s “Fair Use” arguments which legalized jailbreaking in spite of Apple’s best efforts.
MDN Take…
You could sell your stuff any any store that would be willing or even from your own website. Problem?
Yes, but you can’t place an ad in another company’s physical stores, or on their online store. Television networks and magazines charge huge amounts to place ads on platforms they’ve built audiences for. They wouldn’t allow you to place an ad on them without paying.
Apple has spent untold billions of dollars building a platform with an audience of about a billion users. There are plenty of ways to communicate with people without paying Apple (web, email, media outlets) but if you want to use Apple’s platform to sell or to advertise it seems fair they charge for it.
Don’t bother trying to reason with applecynic, he has a severe learning disabilities and mental illnesses.
Reason has one to many syllables for you Hal.