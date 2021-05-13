Cherry Jones joins Apple TV+ limited series ‘Five Days at Memorial’

Emmy and Tony winner Cherry Jones has joined Apple TV+ limited series “Five Days at Memorial,” from John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, which is based on a book by Sheri Fink about the days immediately after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005.

Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:

Jones (Apple’s Defending Jacob, Succession, The Handmaid’s Tale) will play Susan Mulderick, a hospital nursing director and head of the emergency preparedness committee. She becomes the designated incident commander in the wake of Katrina. The limited series will represent a reunion for Jones and Ridley; she recurred on the third season of his ABC series American Crime in 2017.

