Rumor: Apple to launch AirPods 3 on May 18th

A new rumor this week claims that the Apple’s “AirPods 3” will be officially launched next Tuesday, May 18th. Apple’s AirPods (3rd generation) are expected to have shorter stems like AirPods Pro, but lack Active Noise Cancellation, due to their less expensive price.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The rumor comes from YouTuber Luke Miani and was first shared with the AppleTrack website. According to Miani’s sources, AirPods 3 are already ready to ship and Apple is expected to announce them via a press release on May 18. He also suggests that Apple could announce a new Apple Music HiFi plan on the same day.

While Miani doesn’t have a track record when it comes to sharing Apple leaks, a report published on May 1 had already suggested that Apple could announce new AirPods “in the coming weeks.” Citing its own sources, Hits Daily Double said that Apple is working on a new high-fidelity audio streaming plan for Apple Music that would be announced along with the third-generation AirPods.

Following this initial report, 9to5Mac was able to find evidence in the iOS 14.6 beta code that corroborates rumors about a HiFi plan for Apple Music with Dolby Audio support.