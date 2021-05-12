Apple releases trailer for ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ docuseries

Apple has released the official trailer for “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” documentary series set to debut on May 21st on Apple TV+.

In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the scene and boundaries expanded like never before.

This eight-part docuseries will take you back to the birth of the most original artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including never-before-seen footage of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and more.

Hailing from Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Mercury Studios in association with On The Corner Films, Asif Kapadia will serve as series director and will executive produce alongside James Gay-Rees, David Joseph and UMG’s Adam Barker. Chris King serves as editor and executive producer. Danielle Peck is series producer and directs alongside James Rogan.

“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” joins Apple’s award-winning offering of unscripted series and films including “Boys State,” which won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; the global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”; as well as upcoming documentary “The Supermodels,” from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries; and the recently announced “Number One on the Call Sheet,” from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

