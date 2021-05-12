Amazon wins $303 million court fight in another blow to EU tax grab crusade

Amazon won its fight against an European Union order to pay some 250 million euros ($303 million) in so-called back taxes to Luxembourg in another blow to European Commission competition chief Margrethe Vestager’s tax grab crusade.

Foo Yun Che for Reuters:

The bloc failed to show that Luxembourg had given the U.S. online retailer special treatment in violation of state-aid rules, the EU’s General Court ruled on Wednesday.

The victory follows last year’s landmark defeat for Vestager against Apple, which had contested an order that it pay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in Irish back taxes.

Both Amazon and Apple were targeted by Vestager in a campaign to stamp out tax deals used by EU states such as Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to attract large companies.

“The Commission did not prove to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group,” the Luxembourg-based EU judges said.