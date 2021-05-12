Apple employees demand investigation into ‘misogynistic’ new hire

A group of Apple employees has written a petition asking for an investigation into the hiring of Antonio García Martínez — a former Facebook product manager and author of the book Chaos Monkeys.

The petition begins, “We are deeply concerned about the recent hiring of Antonio García Martínez. His misogynistic statements in his autobiography — such as ‘Most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit’ (further quoted below this letter) — directly oppose Apple’s commitment to Inclusion & Diversity.”

Zoe Schiffer, Casey Newton, and Elizabeth Lopatto for The Verge:

In the petition, the employees expressed concern about García Martínez’s views on women and people of color. His hiring “calls into question parts of our system of inclusion at Apple, including hiring panels, background checks, and our process to ensure our existing culture of inclusion is strong enough to withstand individuals who don’t share our inclusive values,” they write. García Martínez, who has also written for Wired, was the product manager for Facebook’s ad targeting team from 2011 to 2013. Most of the things the Apple employees have expressed concern about come from Chaos Monkeys itself. (The book is dedicated to “all my enemies.”) The autobiography traces García Martínez going from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.

MacDailyNews Take: And, just like that, Antonio García Martínez became one of our favorite Apple employees (for as long as that lasts; given the aversion to even healthy conflict from Apple’s wet noodle “leadership,” the cancellation countdown begins now).

Real leadership would’ve already found out who instigated this “petition” and cleaned the house of them as their thought processes are warped and not conducive to greatness, just pettiness, jealousy, and spite. How did such “B” and “C” level thinkers ever get hired by Apple in the first place?

More than ever, the world – and Apple – needs contrarians.

