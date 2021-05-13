Apple Original Films and A24 to partner on Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Apple Original Films and A24 announced today they will partner on the release of the film drama “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the latest production from Academy Award winner Joel Coen and starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film will be released in theaters worldwide later this year ahead of a global launch on Apple TV+.

The cast of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as the cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf. The film is an A24 and IAC production.

Apple Original Films and A24’s critically acclaimed features include “On The Rocks,” from Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner “Boys State,” which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black “Lone Star” Award; and the upcoming YA adaptation “The Sky is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.

Apple Original Films is home to award-winning and critically acclaimed Apple Original films including Oscar, BAFTA, People’s Choice and Critics Choice Super Award-nominated “Greyhound” written by and starring Tom Hanks; Academy Award-nominated, AFI Fest-winning animated film “Wolfwalkers”; NAACP Image Award winner “The Banker,” a film tackling racial injustice, starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson; Anthony and Joe Russo’s new film “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo; “Palmer” starring Justin Timberlake, directed by Fisher Stevens; global hit film “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” from director R.J. Cutler; the Cinema for Peace Award-winning and Critics Choice Documentary Award-nominated “The Elephant Queen”; and Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.”

Based in NY and LA, A24 is the Academy Award-winning film and TV studio behind feature films such as “Minari,” “Lady Bird,” “Midsommar,” “Moonlight,” “Ex Machina” and “Uncut Gems.” A24 TV productions include the Emmy-winning series “Euphoria” for HBO starring Zendaya, Hulu series “Ramy” from Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef recently renewed for its third season, the forthcoming Joseph Gordon-Levitt Apple Original series “Mr. Corman,” the eponymous variety series from viral comedy sensation Ziwe for Showtime, “The Curse” created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie and starring Emma Stone for Showtime, and the Netflix anthology series “Beef” starring Oscar nominee Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy Apple Original Films in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which transform the film with spectacular picture quality and immersive moving audio. The revolutionary audiovisual technologies developed by Dolby is available on Apple TV 4K and on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac users. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.