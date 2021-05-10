Lady Gaga, Glenn Close join Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+ mental health series

Apple TV+ announced today that “The Me You Can’t See,” the multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, featuring stories that explore the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, will premiere May 21th on Apple TV+.

In “The Me You Can’t See,” Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles. Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series illuminates a sometimes misunderstood subject. The producers partnered with 14 accredited experts and organizations to help shed light on different pathways to mental health treatment.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” said Oprah Winfrey in a press release. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” said Prince Harry ina press release. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, “The Me You Can’t See” is also executive produced by Harpo Productions’ Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne serving as showrunner. It is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter (“Gideon’s Army,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble”), and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia (“Amy”). The series is produced by Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople.

“The Me You Can’t See” Addendum of Advisory Board Members:

“The Me You Can’t See” was created in partnership with an advisory board of mental health professionals and experts across a variety of specialties.

• Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California surgeon general and founder of Center for Youth Wellness*

• Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, founder of MISS Foundation and Selah Carefarm*

• Ken Duckworth, MD and chief medical officer, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)*

• Dr. Vikram Patel, co-founder of Sangath and professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School*

• Dr. Bruce Perry, senior fellow of ChildTrauma Academy*

• Sue Baker, OBE and global director of Time to Change

• Alain de Botton, FRSL and founder of The School of Life

• Dr. Pamela Collins, director of Global Mental Health, University of Washington

• Dr. Jacqui Dyer, MBE, director of Black Thrive Global and president of Mental Health Foundation

• Dr. Dainius Pūras, professor and head of the Centre for Child Psychiatry and Social Pediatrics at Vilnius University

• Scott L. Rauch, MD, president, psychiatrist in chief, Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo Chair of Psychiatry at McLean Hospital

• Jo Robinson, associate professor and head of Suicide Prevention Research at Orygen

• Shaun Robinson, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand

• Dr. Victor Schwartz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry, NYU School of Medicine

*Appears on-camera in “The Me You Can’t See”

