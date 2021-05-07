MacBook Air redesign may offer iMac-like color options

According to serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple’s next-gen MacBook Air will feature a wide range of colors, similar to those offered for the new 24-inch iMac.
In the latest video of his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser says the same source who accurately provided him information on the first Apple silicon iMac coming in colors has told him that he recently saw a prototype of a blue MacBook. However, Prosser says his source has been “very cryptic” and that he assumes it’s the upcoming MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip.
If the information is true, the new colorful lineup of MacBooks would be a throwback to the older iBook G3.
MacDailyNews Take: The colors are even more useful for portable Macs like MacBook Air as they’re out and about in the world, getting noticed by many more people that those relative handful (or none) who happen to cruise past your desk to see your iMac. We’d expect to see MacBook Air come in at least the same seven vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver – as Apple currently offers for iMac.
How exc… rutiatingly boring. Zzzz…
Herr Gusting … is your home painted Silver or Space Grey? Why?
Most humans like color options. It is a sales driver and it improves customer satisfaction, for nearly no effort. It was a huge success for the original iMacs, and it be so again.
It is worth discussing that color on smaller items like iPhones may actually not be as big a deal, because Apple supports a flourishing market for cases so users can customize their personal devices. I predict that 3rd parties will make skins for Airs and iMacs to spice them up – and also to cover the bright screen bezel that some users won’t like so much. On the iMac especially it seems odd to have a white strip around the screen. Hope that Apple sticks with a black bezel for forthcoming laptops.
Colors are like putting lipstick on a pig. The new Macs still lead with the obnoxious chin and the “new” magic keyboards still aren’t backlit! Leave it to Apple to make a desktop unnecessarily thinner, rounding off the accessories and buttons and slapping some new colors on it that won’t even be seen when they face against a wall, without any meaningful changes for the average user.
You do know that MacBook Airs aren’t desktops?
Yes, but unlike TXLuser, MBA’s and iMacs are winners
They would sell like hot cakes.. Would be a huge boost for Macs.
“MacBook Air redesign may offer {insert wild guess here}”
Here’s the problem: we already have Macbook airs. The timing on this is weird. We’re actually hoping for Macbook Pros with larger displays, and the Mac Pro… at WWDC.. I’ll be a little shocked if Apple makes the Pro lines colorful cuz that’s super confusing 😛
I like either RED or ORANGE, I also like iMac, iPod. new iPhone. Apple is very addictive.