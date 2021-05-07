MacBook Air redesign may offer iMac-like color options

According to serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple’s next-gen MacBook Air will feature a wide range of colors, similar to those offered for the new 24-inch iMac.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

In the latest video of his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser says the same source who accurately provided him information on the first Apple silicon ‌iMac‌ coming in colors has told him that he recently saw a prototype of a blue MacBook. However, Prosser says his source has been “very cryptic” and that he assumes it’s the upcoming ‌MacBook Air‌ powered by the M2 chip. If the information is true, the new colorful lineup of MacBooks would be a throwback to the older iBook G3.

MacDailyNews Take: The colors are even more useful for portable Macs like MacBook Air as they’re out and about in the world, getting noticed by many more people that those relative handful (or none) who happen to cruise past your desk to see your iMac. We’d expect to see MacBook Air come in at least the same seven vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver – as Apple currently offers for iMac.