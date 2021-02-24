Leaker shows off new Apple Silicon-powered iMac and ‘Mac Pro mini’

Apple is expected to release a smaller “Mac Pro mini” and a redesigned 24-inch iMac with Apple Silicon processors in 2021, and prolific leaker Jon Prosser has shared renders based on information he’s received.

The first image is of a new Apple Silicon-powered “Mac Pro mini” that is much smaller, and likely lighter, than the full-sized Mac Pro. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the new machine would be less than half the size of the current Mac Pro:

The next images are of the new Apple Silicon-powered iMac with the expected iPad Pro-like edge-to-edge display:

Prosser says the new iMac comes in colors:

Here’s the render of the back of the next-gen iMac: