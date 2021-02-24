Leaker shows off new Apple Silicon-powered iMac and ‘Mac Pro mini’

Apple is expected to release a smaller “Mac Pro mini” and a redesigned 24-inch iMac with Apple Silicon processors in 2021, and prolific leaker Jon Prosser has shared renders based on information he’s received.
The first image is of a new Apple Silicon-powered “Mac Pro mini” that is much smaller, and likely lighter, than the full-sized Mac Pro. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the new machine would be less than half the size of the current Mac Pro:
The next images are of the new Apple Silicon-powered iMac with the expected iPad Pro-like edge-to-edge display:
Prosser says the new iMac comes in colors:
Here’s the render of the back of the next-gen iMac:
5 Comments
If that’s the next iMac, it’s a winner.
That would be an epic fail of a Mac Pro mini. First off, the name. Just call it the Mac. You know, the computer for the rest of us? Who already have a monitor, and can’t fit our lives in a Mac mini and can’t afford and don’t need the Pro. Second, front ports: my old monitor doesn’t have enough newer ports, so I need access to the box for SSD slot, USB C and USB A on the front (2 each would be more than enough). As an alternative, Apple could produce their own branded, finish-matched thunderbolt expansion unit that has the same footprint, sits under or over the unit, and has the requisite expansion ports (and ideally or optionally a bay for an external, swappable drive). Kind of like the Satechi or WGBUS units, shape-wise. Next, make it compatible with external GPU/PCI boxes, and capable of multi monitor support. And finally, give the Mac room for at least one optical drive bay and one replaceable internal drive. I have too much optical media to be done with that, and with Blu-ray M discs, it’s a nice alternative for permanent storage that will outlast all of your spinning drives (and your lifetime) and can be more easily stored off-site (or even sent off-site in the mail, periodically). Apple doesn’t even have to provide or license the Blu-ray, if it’s such a bag of hurt – just make it so I can add my own.
That’s all I want. I’ll pay 2-3K for the Mac nicely optioned (should be doable with no display involved), and $200-300 for the expander (I’ll bring my own drive, if it will hold one).
Oh, and one more thing – If the internals of the Mac could be upgradeable, like the Mac Pro, even to the processor/motherboard level, then I’d feel like we finally got the machine we’ve always wanted.
Your reply is sounding like a blast from the past. Hating the name was the thing with the iPad and nobody worries about it any more.
Then removable media has been the cry since the first iMac and again when optical drives were left out of new iMacs. I too still use optical drives, but am happy to keep using the external one I bought for my current Mac.
Whenever Apple launches a new product, old and much loved features get retired and we work around it. I eagerly look forward to seeing what they do ship.
The name issue is a simple one. It fits the spot between the mini and the pro, and doesn’t have the all-in-one character of the iMac. Why would they designate it the Mac mini Pro or the Mac Pro mini? And why make up a new name if they could just call it the Mac?
Not everyone has already bought an external optical disc drive, and some people looking to replace their disc-wielding old computer are staying Windows because they feel Apple has shut them out. I just tried to downsize from an 11-year-old Mac Pro to a mini, and I still have to keep the Pro online because the mini is too tight a fit for me. Not to mention that the mini is dongled to hell and I’m now awaiting my second expansion dock so all my legacy hardware which is perfectly suitable doesn’t have to go to the landfill. Especially since thunderbolt and usb-C devices are still pretty scarce. But I already have a perfectly good (11-year-old) monitor, so didn’t need an iMac. There’s a hole in the Mac lineup – and it’s the Mac.
If Apple is killing features just to push us all into subscription cloud services, I feel like my lifestyle isn’t quite ready to go along. Not to mention that I don’t have fast internet availability where I live. But I’m glad it works for you.
Back in the day, Apple’s “beast” was the Mac IIfx. It had the fastest CPU and lots of room for expansion. Then they released the Mac IIc line (e.g., IIci, IIcx). They were basically just smaller versions of the IIfx. The “c” line had the less powerful 68030 vs. the 68040 in the IIfx. It had expansion slots, just fewer of them. So why not follow that lead, and give us a smaller, cheaper, somewhat less powerful, somewhat less expandable Mac Pro?