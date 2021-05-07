Apple hires Cisco’s Stella Low as its new communications chief

Apple has hired Stella Low as new vice president of worldwide corporate communications. Low, the former communications chief at Cisco, will take on the role that’s been open since late 2019.

John Paczkowski for Buzzfeed News:

She’ll report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple confirmed the hire, offering the following statement: “Stella brings her remarkable experience and leadership to Apple’s world-class communications teams. Apple has an important story to tell — from the transformative products and services we make, to the positive impacts we have on our communities and the world — and Stella is a great leader to help us write the next chapter.”

Low will succeed Steve Dowling, who served as Apple’s head of corporate public relations for 10 years before departing in September 2019. And her tenure will give a welcome break to Apple Fellow Phil Schiller, who has been overseeing the company’s public relations operation since Dowling left.