Apple gains in premarket trading on downbeat U.S. jobs report

Futures tracking the NASDAQ jumped more than 1% on Friday as mega-cap growth stocks rallied in premarket trading after a downbeat jobs report eased valuation concerns and worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing its massive stimulus program anytime soon.
The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report showed U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in April, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by only 266,000 jobs last month… Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 978,000 jobs.
Highly valued stocks such as Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc rose more than 1% each in premarket trading.
The report also showed unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in April from 6.0% in March. At 9:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 32 points, or 0.09%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 154 points, or 1.13%.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully just a blip on U.S. jobs, but despite premarket gains, Apple remains significantly undervalued.
2 Comments
“Back on Track” is being brought to you by the same people that gave us “Recovery Summer”.
Will it be just as successful? snark
Obama put Biden in charge of economic jobs recovery, calling it the “Summer of Recovery”.
From ABCNews online August 23, 2010…
“The White House dubbed it “Recovery Summer” and President Obama declared the economy had begun “growing at a good clip.” Vice President Joe Biden predicted weeks earlier that creation of 250,000 to 500,000 new jobs a month could soon be on the horizon.
But with summer quickly coming to an end, those jobs gains and a robust economic recovery have not yet materialized, leaving Democrats on the verge of a fall election campaign in which Republicans are poised to make them eat their words.
“Sadly, this so-called ‘Recovery Summer’ could end up with more Americans finding themselves out of work then when it began,” said National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Ken Spain. “Expect Republican candidates across the country to ask one simple question of Democrat incumbents: ‘Where are the jobs?'””
Republicans might still have to ask Democrats, ‘where are the jobs?’!
You know, Biden. “Jobs”, that 3-letter word.
And what was happening in 2008 that got Obama elected? No republican administration since Reagan has left the country better then they found it. Clinton and Obama both left the county with great economics, and worldwide respect.