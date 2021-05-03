Facebook encourages iOS users to allow themselves to be tracked so app stays ‘free of charge’

Facebook has added a notice within its iOS app encouraging users to allow themselves to be tracked because the information it collects from other apps and websites can “help keep Facebook free of charge.” A similar message was seen on Facebook subsidiary Instagram’s iOS app.
Appl’s App Tracking Transparancy framework now requires iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS developers to get express consent from device owners to allow their Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) to be shared and collected across apps. The requirement also applies to Apple’s own apps.
The company refers to the notices as “educational screens,” and said they provided “more details about how we use data for personalized ads,” according to [a] blog post by Dan Levy, Facebook’s vice president for ads and business products.
“This version of iOS requires us to ask for permission to track some data from this devices to improve your ads. Learn how we limit the use of this information if you don’t turn on this device setting,” the screen reads. “We use information about your activity received form other apps and websites to: show you ads that are more personalized, help keep Facebook free of charge [and] support businesses that rely on ads to reach their customers.”
And it begins. @Facebook / @Instagram explore additional scare tactics to combat @Apple iOS14 #ATT privacy changes.
“Help keep Facebook free of charge” pic.twitter.com/mOB9WJpz9A
— ashkan soltani (@ashk4n) April 30, 2021
MacDailyNews Take: Most people are sheep which is why Facebook is even a thing and why Mark Zuckerberg is currently attempting to buy Kauai.
A few years ago, users of Internet services began to realise that when an online service is free, you’re not the customer. You’re the product. — Tim Cook
