Bill Gates and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years

Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, famous for, at one time, becoming the world’s richest person by creating an insecure, upside-down and backwards Mac OS wannabe, said in a tweet on Monday that he and his wife, Melinda Gates, will be getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Last year Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft’s board as the coronavirus became a force around the world. He began spending more time on the nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alongside Melinda Gates. The two are co-chairs and trustees of the foundation, which launched in 2000.
Bill and Melinda Gates met at Microsoft. She had been a marketing manager at the software company.
MacDailyNews Note: The old thief’s tweet:
— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021
She probably finally figured out she married a looney tune…
Karma comes to bite Bill in the balls. He has been an evil fsck for most of his life. Windows is the software used in Hell. Bill Gates – the Gates of Hell is where he’s headed.
After 27 years, Bill finally bothered to check the undercarriage.
I’ve a soft spot for Billy Gates. He reminds me of Alan Partridge.
OOOFFFF…We thought Bezo’s divorce was big…wow.
Bezos’ divorce was bigger. Bezos was at the time richer than Gates and remains richer than Gates as the world’s richest person today, regardless of giving his ex-wife $38 billion in 2019.
https://www.forbes.com/real-time-billionaires/
Now he can fully concentrate on destroying the world as we know it.
You just couldn’t help yourself make a factually incorrect childish note MDN but old habbits die hard ye ol’ twit.
You might as just say that Apple/Steve Jobs steels as well but you and your fanboys are in denial about that so lets just button thy mouth up now shall we eh!
Holy Poop – what the hell are you talking about. Are you suggest that one trick pony (Gates) can be compared to Jobs – you don’t have to be an Apple fanboy to see how goofy that is. Jobs was a visionary – Gates was a lucky thief who was at the right time at the right place.
I will concede that he has done remarkably well with the Gates foundation and he should be honestly and earnestly praised for the amazing good he has done with his ill-gotten gains.
Done remarkably good ? Foundations are how the ultra rich avoid taxes and consolidate power. Check out how so many of his investments work hand and hand with his foundation’s priorities.
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/09/24/4-coronavirus-vaccine-stocks-the-bill-melinda-gate/
And the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation doesn’t just spend its own money. As much as 40 percent of a foundation’s assets represent funds that otherwise would have been collected by governments as income and estate taxes. Ray Madoff, a law professor at Boston College, explained this misconception in comments to the Nation.
People often confuse what wealthy people are doing on their own dime and what [they’re] doing on our dime, and that’s one of the big problems about this debate. It’s the rich person’s money [to spend as they wish]. But when they get significant tax benefits, it’s also our money. And so that’s why we need to have rules about how they spend our money.
Foundations can invest their assets with little oversight, and they can utilize these same companies to implement their charitable purpose. From Gates’s position, investment strategy and philanthropic investments are part of an integrated effort to maximize the benefit of their resources. But it leads to the potential for a disturbing conflict of interest.
The Foundation’s funds have been well invested. According to the Nation, it has earned “$28.5 billion in investment income over the last five years. During the same period, the foundation has given away only $23.5 billion in charitable grants.”
https://nonprofitquarterly.org/is-the-gates-foundation-out-of-control/
I don’t mean to be hating on bill but he is not actually giving power away but instead growing his power and influence in the name of causes he supports.
Like if I started a foundation to give away Mac computers buy then invested in Apple stock tax free, grew my foundations overall wealth and started influencing social policy that directly effected my foundations interest.
Ultra rich aren’t dumb. The “foundation” is a great way to secure your interest, grow power and avoid taxes and gain a social halo
Soon Melinda will be getting a 27-year payday. Too bad they had a reason to break up after all these years together. I’m not judging, I’m just saying.
…plus a 27 year old play-lay.
That pool (of money) don’t clean itself!
No wonder, he is getting crazier and crazier wants to depopulation the world, dim the sun.
Depopulation is not good to you now? Did you recently switch your tune?
You won’t ever admit it but building border walls and slashing immigration also ensures population decline for a nation with falling birthrate and lagging health. The ultra rich sold you the dream of MAGA without you even realizing it’s just a different means to the same end that “lib” billionaires fund.
The main difference, besides the fact Great Walls have always bankrupted the nations that attempted to maintain them, is where population growth could be halted first. Gates pushes for reducing birth rate in 3rd world, which would reduce immigration pressure. Same end goal, working at the opposite end of the problem.
The MDNMAGA crew that can’t get along with anyone also wants fewer neighbors inside the castle walls. Fewer plebeians so the oligarchs can pocket more. Lower population density is more freedom. Right?
A reasonable person would admit that militarization of borders is a very inefficient way to be a steward of creation. Multilateral diplomacy leading the majority of peace loving allies is the only way. Keeping the planet clean and maintaining a global zero population growth plan can also help prevent the next major resource war, or WW3, or mass refugee migrations.
If you want to be Great Again, then don’t go saber rattling against a country that supplies almost all your microchips, consumer goods, rare earth metals, etc and has a population 4 times as great as you. And stop broadcasting your consumerist culture to every corner of the planet as if earth can persist when covered with disposable plastic junk you love so much.
Anyone going through this has my sympathy, rich or poor, it doesn’t matter.
Yep, despite the “freedom” ahead for both, neither will be w/o some sort of weight because of the change. Kids, regardless of being adults, will have struggles of their own.
Menopause is a bitch.
Time for a new ride!
Melinda ordered an iMac M1 in purple which isn’t in the Microsoft logo.
For those wives of mega-rich men, there comes a time to prefer grabbing mega DLRS than putting up with old, used, tired and cantankerous males, spending the rest of their life in pool of money and possibly younger men. Well, that’s too much but there might be a truth in it somewhere. But I do admire Bill/Melinda Gates Foundation (or whatever it is called) for what they have done to better the world (rather than popping out on every little SJW standing). Hope it will continue regardless. Job well done in many ways and time for comfortable resting in their own ways.
Could people start putting an (D) or (R) in the post title so I can rate without reading what you write. The long post are so much work and COD mobile can’t wait