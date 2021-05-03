Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, famous for, at one time, becoming the world’s richest person by creating an insecure, upside-down and backwards Mac OS wannabe, said in a tweet on Monday that he and his wife, Melinda Gates, will be getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Jordan Novet for CNBC:

Last year Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft’s board as the coronavirus became a force around the world. He began spending more time on the nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alongside Melinda Gates. The two are co-chairs and trustees of the foundation, which launched in 2000.

Bill and Melinda Gates met at Microsoft. She had been a marketing manager at the software company.