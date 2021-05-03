Apple releases iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1

Apple today released iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5 which fix an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it.

This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating! (It’s a quickie.)