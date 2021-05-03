Apple releases iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1

Apple today released iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5 which fix an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it.
This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating! (It’s a quickie.)
1 Comment
I got hacked a second time, so I complained to Tim, and look what it brought forth!
Someone out there mustn’t like me for me to be hacked again after patching to all the latest OS updates last week.
It’s strange, because I represent peace, tranquility, transquality, tripolarism, transgenderism, artistry, love and happiness.
I wouldn’t hurt a fly in a baboon’s butt, and yet I have been under vicious troll-like attach, people make fun of my dangling dingler (which I’ve had removed, so frantic was I about my teabags).
It was a very large dangler too, in many ways I am glad to be free of it.
I hope I don’t get hacked again or 14.5.2 here we come!
With infinite love to all, even Melinda Gates to whom I have now sent a rubber battery-enhanced copy of my dangler, as she may need it.
May the Fourth be with you all, and May the Mac be the knife that slices through life’s lies to bring you the truth that shall set you free
Yours sincerely in sanity,
Jane Dingles, LA Mac user and spiritual medium (and artist)