Apple releases watchOS 7.4.1

Alongside iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1, Apple today released watchOS 7.4.1 which provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

