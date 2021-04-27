Spotify jacks up prices for many of its music subscription plans

Spotify is jacking up the prices of many of its music subscription plans this week in the U.K, and across parts of Europe, with the U.S. Family plan also seeing a price hike. Spotify subscribers, who already inexplicably pay at least as much as Apple Music subscribers for a smaller library of tracks, have started to receive emails informing them of the changes, and they will affect Student, Duo, and Family plans across parts of Europe and the U.K., and Family subscriptions in the U.S. starting on April 30th.

Tom Warren for The Verge:

Spotify family is increasing from $14.99 to $15.99 per month in the U.S. In the UK, Spotify Student is increasing from £4.99 to £5.99 per month, with a Duo subscription (for two people) moving from £12.99 to £13.99 a month . Family users will also be hit with price increases, with the Spotify Family plan (up to six accounts) jumping from £14.99 to £16.99 a month. Similar price increases will affect Spotify users in some European countries, too. Ireland and a handful of other European countries will see both Student and Duo increasing by a euro each per month, to €5.99 and €12.99 per month respectively. The Family plan in Europe is also increasing from €14.99 to €17.99 per month. Some countries in Asia and South America will also see similar price increases. Spotify confirmed the increases in a statement to The Verge, and it’s likely we’ll see US pricing changes shortly, too.

MacDailyNews Take: In its most recent quarterly earning report, Spotify posted a loss of €125 million with average revenue per user falling by 8 percent.

Spotify is good at three things: Losing money, whining to authorities, and gypping artists.

You can start your free 3-month Apple Music trial here.

Apple Music monthly rates:

• Student: $4.99 (includes Apple TV+ for free)

• Individual: $9.99

• Family: $14.99

The Apple Music Family plan offers access for up to six people, includes a personal account for each family member, and allows you to share your existing music library however you want via Family Sharing.