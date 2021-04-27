Calibrating your Apple TV with tvOS 4.5’s new Color Balance tool

Through an innovative color balance process, Apple TV works with iPhone and its advanced sensors to improve a television’s picture quality. Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide. Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.
Available in the video section of the Apple TV settings app, Color Balance asks you to hold your iPhone to the screen as the television set flashes through a series of colors. Your iPhone reads the colors and compares them to industry-standard color profiles, recommending optimizations.
The color balance feature is super simple and takes just a few minutes, and it’s a much easier process than adjusting a television set’s settings. For the feature to work, you need to have an iPhone with Face ID, which includes the iPhone X and later, and it’s also worth noting that it can’t be used with Dolby Vision.
MacDailyNews Note: To use the feature, you Apple TV needs to be running tvOS 14.5. If you don’t yet have it, you can update on your Apple TV via: Settings >System > Software Updates and select Update Software.