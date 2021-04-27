Calibrating your Apple TV with tvOS 4.5’s new Color Balance tool

Through an innovative color balance process, Apple TV works with iPhone and its advanced sensors to improve a television’s picture quality. Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide. Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Available in the video section of the ‌Apple TV‌ settings app, Color Balance asks you to hold your iPhone to the screen as the television set flashes through a series of colors. Your ‌iPhone‌ reads the colors and compares them to industry-standard color profiles, recommending optimizations. The color balance feature is super simple and takes just a few minutes, and it’s a much easier process than adjusting a television set’s settings. For the feature to work, you need to have an ‌iPhone‌ with Face ID, which includes the ‌iPhone‌ X and later, and it’s also worth noting that it can’t be used with Dolby Vision.

MacDailyNews Note: To use the feature, you Apple TV needs to be running tvOS 14.5. If you don’t yet have it, you can update on your Apple TV via: Settings >System > Software Updates and select Update Software.