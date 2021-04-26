Apple’s Clips app adds immersive new AR Spaces using LiDAR scanner

Clips, Apple’s easy-to-use video creation app for iPhone and iPad, gives users even more fun options to record captivating videos. With all-new AR Spaces powered by LiDAR on iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models, creators can transform a space by adding immersive visual effects that map to the contours of a room, and can be easily shared with anyone. AR Spaces in the Clips app leverage Apple’s unique combination of hardware and software, offering another inventive way for users to engage with and delight friends and family, or share playful, eye-catching videos on social media. Clips is also expanding creative options with monthly content releases containing new filters, stickers, and more.

Transform a Room with New AR Spaces

First introduced on iPad Pro last year, the state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner on select iPhone and iPad models1 enables cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, never before possible on a mobile device. This breakthrough technology measures light distance and uses pixel depth information of a scene to deliver faster and more realistic augmented reality (AR) experiences. Combined with the tight integration of Apple’s hardware and software, Clips 3.1 now enables users to record amazing videos with magical effects that map to the shape of a room and the objects within it.

With AR Spaces in Clips 3.1, users can easily scan a room and see a live preview of effects that bring dynamic lighting, falling objects, and immersive scenes to life. Using the rear camera on a supported iPhone or iPad,2 users will see effects appear on walls, floors, surfaces, furniture, and objects.

AR Spaces come to life using the LiDAR Scanner on iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models, offering seven effects, including Prism, Confetti, Disco, Dance Floor, Sparkles, Stardust, and Hearts.

Clips 3.1 includes seven new AR Spaces effects to choose from:

• Prism: Ribbons of rainbow light scan the walls, floors, and objects in a room.

• Confetti: Celebratory bursts of confetti fall and accumulate on flat surfaces.

• Disco: Shining lights reflect off the disco ball that hangs from the ceiling of the space.

• Dance Floor: Colorful tiles of light dance in patterns across the floor.

• Sparkles: Golden sparkle emoji and white glitter fill the space.

• Stardust: Magical trails of starlight encircle and follow a person in the video.

• Hearts: Floating heart balloons bubble up within the space.

Using AR segmentation and occlusion, Clips recognizes people in the video and projects the AR Spaces effects in front of and behind them, making it feel as if the effects are all around the space and subjects. AR Spaces can also be combined with all of the animated stickers, text labels, and emoji overlays — and can be recorded in all aspect ratios in Clips, including 9:16 vertical, 16:9 horizontal, and square.

Users have the flexibility to record videos with AR Spaces in all aspect ratios available in the Clips app, and combine them with animated stickers, emoji, and text labels.

Monthly Content Releases for More Creative Options

Clips now offers even more creative content options with monthly updates. Users can expect regular updates to the Clips library of filters, Live Titles, text, stickers, and posters related to seasonal events and cultural trends. And, in Clips 3.1, opt-in notifications are now available to keep users up to date when new content is available.

About Clips

With Clips for iPhone and iPad, users can create personal video messages, quick social videos, school projects, and more with amazing features like transformative AR Spaces video effects with the LiDAR Scanner, Live Titles captions that are automatically generated from a user’s voice, and TrueDepth camera effects like immersive 360-degree Selfie Scenes and expressive Memoji characters. Clips lets users add personality to their videos with dozens of filters, animated stickers, and full-screen animated posters. The app includes more than 100 soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of videos.

Availability

Clips 3.1 is available today as a free update on the App Store for iPhone and iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad running iPadOS 14.5. Recording HDR video requires iPhone 12 models, and editing and sharing HDR video requires iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or later, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (7th generation or later), iPad Air 3 or later, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro or later. Selfie Scenes and Memoji require iPhone or iPad models with TrueDepth camera.

