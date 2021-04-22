Stuart Varney blasts Apple CEO Tim Cook, says Americans are being pushed into ‘intellectual straitjacket’

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney in his latest “My Take” has taken issue with a recent tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook and argues that Americans are being pushed into an “intellectual straitjacket.”
Today’s verdict was just, but as Dr. King wrote: “Justice for Black people will not flow into society merely from court decisions nor from fountains of political oratory…Justice for Black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society.” — Apple CEO Tim Cook
Today’s verdict was just, but as Dr. King wrote: “Justice for Black people will not flow into society merely from court decisions nor from fountains of political oratory…Justice for Black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society.”
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2021
Maxine Waters went to Minneapolis and encouraged a riot. So why were her comments not banned by Facebook or Twitter? Doesn’t incitement qualify for a ban? Apparently not. The Waters’ world view is just fine!
After the Chauvin trial, it’s not just social media that’s pushing us all into the same way of thinking. Big business jumped in too. Apple’s Tim Cook sharpened his social justice ax and tweeted, “Justice for black people cannot be achieved without radical change in the structure of our society.” Better not disagree with the richest and most powerful company in the world! You must be on board with “radical change.”
The headline in the New York Times: “How the GOP is creating harsher penalties for protesters.”
Here we go again – you can’t call “protesters,” rioters. You can’t respond to looting and burning with punishment, as they’re doing in Republican Florida. You’re just not allowed to think that way. And if you do, your views will not see the light of day!
The president and vice president tell us America is a racist society. That is the point of view that is being pushed from the top down. Is a CEO allowed to say, “No we’re not?” Is a journalist in the mainstream media allowed to disagree?
The Chauvin trial is part of all of this: Big business, social media and the left, all pushing us into one way of thinking, one expression of opinion. We’re being pushed into an intellectual straitjacket. Anyone with an alternative point of view is stifled and, and dare I say it, suppressed. Not good. This is America. You can’t solve problems if free speech, open debate, is pushed out of the public square.
MacDailyNews Note: Cook was quoting a 1968 essay, “A Testament of Hope,” attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. that was published posthumously by Playboy magazine in January 1969. The paragraph partially quoted by Cook, in full:
Justice for black people will not flow into society merely from court decisions nor from fountains of political oratory. Nor will a few token changes quell all the tempestuous yearnings of millions of disadvantaged black people. White America must recognize that justice for black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society. The comfortable, the entrenched, the privileged, cannot continue to tremble at the prospect of change in the status quo.
So are you saying the obvious racism didn’t exits prior to the last year or ot?
Until the late 70s one of the major religions in the U.S. actively promoted that those of African decent were direct descendants of Cain and thus were a distinct lower class of the human ,race. Hell in one state the outright murder of an African-American (a person shot at medium range by a Cah a rifle) ucasian witwas condoned by the courts simply because the shooter was killing an African-Ajust a few merican. That was decades ago. Just because people are bringing it up MORE now does not make it new nor does it make it a new problem. Ifor the only reason that some people are talking about it more often and more loudly.ake it so just because
Back in the early’ 70s in the U.S. Military I had several days of explicit training over cultural including systemic racism — even though that exact term was never usedisst s.tIT was very enlightening. Does your statement mean to say that the training I took that highlighted several of the issues of systemic racism in the U.S. Military did not exist before the past year? Clearly, if you’re claiming this, you’re the one in the wrong on this issue.
Systemic racism exists and has existed on this continent with regard to those of African descent since 1619. It has existed with regard to many other races and ethnic groups during many periods since then and still continues to this day. It’s a simple fact. Saying it isn’t so is like saying protons and quarks did not exist until scientists started talking about them.
Wow, I am surprised to learn that leftists invented slavery, segregation, and their social consequences.
I am less surprised to learn that an rich old white guy can listen to an African-American member of the United States Congress call on her fellow Americans to exercise their constitutional rights of speech, assembly, and petition and hear that as inciting a riot. We can absolutely call rioters “rioters,” but we cannot–consistently with American values–call peaceful protests “riots.” We can perhaps excuse Varney, since he was born in 1948 but only came to America in 1974. He missed his chance to see why peaceful protest is sometimes necessary.
Maxine Waters is mentally retarded.
Not as mentally retarded as those who voted for her.
“We are looking for a guilty verdict,” Waters said of the Fentanyl Floyd case. “I hope that we are going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away.”
When asked what protesters should do if the police officer — who unknowingly restrained a career criminal dying of a massive dose of self-ingested fentanyl in a misguided effort to hide illegal drugs in his possession — is acquitted, she replied: “Well, we have got to stay on the street. We have to get more active. We have to get more confrontational. We have got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”
To hear Democrats talk about George Floyd you’d think the greatest father and friend ever to live, which seems like an odd distinction for a drug addicted career criminal who was killed while resisting arrest as he had massive amounts of fentanyl in his system.
George Floyd should not have died, but he did just about everything possible wrong in the lead-up to his death, which he could have prevented had he simply complied. No honest person can deny that, but a lot of dishonest people are.
George, like everyone else, didn’t want to go to jail. Only he fought police to try to prevent it. Why can’t we call that the “stupid” that it was? The vast majority of the tiny minority of “police brutality” cases the media obsessively reports on have that as a common denominator.
These deaths could have been avoided, and been avoided by the people who died. It’s probably dangerous to say, but it needs to be said anyway because it’s true.
It’s true and important to say so people know not to fight with police officers, not to resist arrest. You will lose, either at that moment or eventually. It’s really that simple.
All these men, and a lot more that you never hear about because their deaths can’t be weaponized by the left for whatever reason, more often than not it’s that they’re white, would still be alive today if they simply did not start a fight with police. That should be the message.
That should be the message but it’s not because it’s not helpful to the progressive cause. It’s not because it doesn’t divide people, and Democrats need to be able to pit American against American to win. It’s not the message because black lives don’t matter to Democrats, but the loss of them is useful.
And that’s the real reason complying with police officers and resisting arrest isn’t the message from Democrats, the media, and so-called community leaders – you can’t rake in the cash without the outrage. Al Sharpton would have to fly commercial without those bodies. Democrats might have to explain the thousands of murders and generational economic despair residing exclusively where they’ve had monopolistic control for almost a century.
If Democrats cared about George Floyd they would’ve done something to help him get off drugs while he was alive. They would support getting the dealers who sold him his poison in prison, so they couldn’t create a new generation of addicts or the violence that surrounds them. They would be encouraging civilians to cooperate with police to bring murderers to justice and get them off the streets.
They do none of these things. They simply chant, march, destroy, and get more money and power for themselves. Ask yourself this: how many people like George Floyd, addicts in semi-conscious stupors on the sidewalk, did these mobs step over while marching through the streets in the name of “justice”? How many children like Jasyln Adams have not gotten a march or even had their names pass the lips of the president or vice president of the United States?
— Derek Hunter, April 22, 2021
Let me rephrase your tweet for you.
Many people are not impacted by the systemic racism that exists in the USA. These folks have had little to no knowledge of the existence for systemic racism until it was brought to their attention by those who have experienced it for themselves. The reaction by many of these people has been denial. Many who are asleep have no desire to wake up.
“You’re just not allowed to think that way. And if you do, your views will not see the light of day!”
So true. The fact that CEOs today feel emboldened hide our POV for simply disagreeing with them is destroying political discourse.
Your views will never see the light of day???? Stuart Varney has his own freaking television program to promote his views and two Fox television networks to reflect them.
Tim Cook, Steve’s worst mistake!
F–k all pasty-assed woke a-holes like Cook who capitalize “black,” but not other races. They sow division. They’re the biggest racists of all.
I’m “black,” not “Black.”
especially in a historical quote, then again MLK plagiarized his own doctorate so maybe it’s quite fitting
Yes. The country is currently under the thumb of what can only be described as political thuggery. We have been bullied into accepting wild intellectual dishonesty, bizarre ideological absurdities, and utter cultural nonsense that makes the flat earth people and the fake moon landing folks look as rational as the founders of western civilization. And the people who are forcing us all to swallow their spew are as relentless in their insanity and chaos as a never ending biblical swarm of locust.
Leftism is destroying the United States. They are always going on about people “threatening our democracy” while they torch buildings and destroy the lives of people who disagree with them. This trip into the nutter zone has to end before it is too late.
Cook is one of those fashionably WOKE guy in the upper crust.
Or maybe as a gay dude, he knows firsthand what prejudice in America looks like…
Everyone has experienced prejudice or discrimination in one way or another. It’s an unfortunate human trait that can not simply be legislated away. We pre-judge things every day. I guess some are just too virtuous to admit it.
If you want to watch turds come out of people’s mouths in the form of words, just turn the channel to the brain dead fox news channel!
Brian Steltzer…Is that you?
Faux News is a joke run by deplorables for deplorables.
Varney is just another kooky FOX conspiracy nut who claims to know business, like kudlow and navarro. All goofy. (kudlow doesn’t even have a graduate degree!) You need to stop listening to these loooosers, and their leader is the biggest looooser of all.
Oh, gee, and what about the AMAZING deal the looser-king worked out in Wisconsin — and bragged on and on about all those American jobs that would be coming, and all those foreign investment dollars?!! LOL
LOOOOOSER.
Yeah, in the Trump administration, Kudlow and Navarro only helped bring the unemployment rate to its lowest level in 50 years. Why not 100?!
By the way, FOX Business Network (FBN) trounces CNBC across the board. Varney & Co. is the number one market program on U.S. television.
Black Lives Matter is the most racist and violent organization in America today. It poisons race relations and in one year has done more damage to blacks lives in urban America than anything else in the last 25 years. BLM exists to incite hatred between all races. And Apple, a major funder of BLM is maybe the biggest corporate promoter of racism and violence in America.