Analyst: Apple to unveil new iPad and iPad mini alongside new iPad Pro at ‘Spring Loaded’ event

In a note to clients on Monday, Wedbush analysts predict a price increase for the new iPad Pro models that will likely be unveiled on Tuesday at Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event. The note also states that the analysts expect a new entry-level iPad and iPad mini to be revealed, too.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the “main focus” of the ‘Spring Loaded’ event will be “iPad refreshes for iPad Pro, iPad mini, and the low-cost iPad”:

Apple is expected to make significant changes to its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models including its powerful updated A14X chip. The higher end 12.9-inch is expected to have mini-LED display that will be a game changer around color performance, dimming capabilities, and high contrast capabilities for the consumer. We expect modest price increases on the iPad Pro models with consistent pricing on the iPad mini and next version of the low-cost iPad. — [Daniel Ives]

The iPad mini and the base iPad model will likely both receive a chip upgrade. They currently use the A12 iPhone XS processor and could receive the A14 SoC as the fourth-generation iPad Air.