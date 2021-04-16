Camo app lets you use your iPhone as a Mac webcam

Reincubate’s Camo app launched last summer to give users the ability to use modern iPhones as 1080p HD Mac webcams. Now, the app been updated with more advanced features including a new screen curtain and pause screen, the added option to save images, support for 11 languages, improved performance, and more.

Let’s face it, your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch’s camera is leagues ahead of any webcam. Camo can even do shallow depth of field “portrait mode” bokeh effects on newer iPhones.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

We previously reviewed Camo and found it to be a really well-designed app that makes it easy to seriously improve your video calls but also gives fine-grained controls for those that want advanced options. Today, Camo 1.3 has been released on the App Store and comes with a range of improvements and new features. To unlock all the features, Camo is priced at $39.99/year (£34.99/year, €33.99 plus EU VAT/year).

Camo 1.3 is out today. 🎉 Incredible video with your iPhone as a webcam is easier than ever, with: 🗣 11 languages

🌌 Screen curtain

🖼 Beautiful pause screen

⚙️ Guidance for @webex, @tuple, @workplacefromFB & more

📸 Saving images

📈 Faster & more resource-efficient pic.twitter.com/IZkhGaHxpv — Reincubate (@reincubate) April 15, 2021

MacDailyNews Note: Use your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch as a Mac webcam seems like a feature that Apple should have included for years now, doesn’t it?

For those interested in the Camo app, more info and the download link via Apple’s App Store is here.

