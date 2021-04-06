Raff Law joins Steven Spielberg’s and Tom Hanks’ Apple TV+ series ‘Masters of the Air’

Raff Law has joined the cast of buzzy Apple TV+ limited series Masters of the Air, which now is underway in the UK, Deadline reports.

The book tells the story of the American bomber boys in WWII who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. It becomes the first series greenlit with Apple serving as the studio. The miniseries will reportedly be more than eight hours in length.

Andreas Wiseman for Deadline:

The WWII drama, whose first three episodes are being directed by Cary Fukanaga, reunites Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV after their collaborations on Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Emerging Brit actor Law, the son of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, will play the role of Sgt. Ken Lemmons and joins an ensemble cast that includes previously announced rising actors such as Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann… Law had his first starring role this year in UK feature Twist, the modern take on Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist, also starring Michael Caine and Lena Headey.

MacDailyNews Take: Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Apple Studios… “Masters of the Air” – which will cost well north of $200 million to produce – will be an epic mini-series and an instant awards-contender!