Apple TV+ launches ‘The Line’ combo podcast-TV docuseries about US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher

Apple TV+ has announced “The Line,” its first combination podcast-TV original docuseries as the streaming services continues to expand.

“The Line” presents two non-fiction series – a six-part narrative non-fiction audio series hosted and executive produced by Dan Taberski (“Running from COPS,” “Missing Richard Simmons,” “Surviving Y2K”) currently available on Apple Podcasts – and a four-part limited documentary series premiering in fall 2021.

These Apple Original series are independently reported and offer a unique perspective on previously untold aspects of the story of US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was charged with committing war crimes before ultimately being acquitted on all but one count: for posing in a photo with a corpse. Both series will examine the complicated realities involved with fighting a decades-long war, stripping back the layers surrounding Gallagher’s alleged crimes.

In 2019, Gallagher was demoted following a July 2, 2019 court martial. President Donald Trump later reversed his demotion.

The immersive Apple TV+ original podcast employs exclusive investigative reporting, one-on one interviews with Gallagher and his wife, and extraordinary access to over 50 current and former special operators, giving listeners an inside understanding of the psychological toll on service members embroiled in ceaseless warfare, the secretive culture of the military’s most elite special operations units, and the struggle for justice in the fog of war.

“The Line” audio series, a Jigsaw Production, is executive produced by Brad Hebert, Richard Perello, Stacey Offman, Joey Marra and Alex Gibney, in addition to Taberski. Lizzie Jacobs serves as producer. The documentary series, a Jigsaw Production, is directed by Jeffrey Zimbalist (“Momentum Generation”) and executive produced by Gibney, Hebert, Perello and Offman, alongside Michael Zimbalist and Jeffrey Zimbalist from All Rise Films, with Doug Shultz as producer, and Whitney Johnson.

MacDailyNews Note: “The Line” via Apple Podcasts is here.

