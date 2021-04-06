Analyst: Apple News+ could hit 19 million subscribers, bring in $2.2 billion by 2023

A Cowen Research analyst believes that Apple News+ is a key contributor to the growth of Apple Services, forecasting that Apple News+ could reach 19 million paid subscribers, bringing in $2.2 billion by 2023.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead Cowen analyst Krish Sankar predicts that Apple News+ could grow to $2.2 billion in revenue by 2023, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%.

He believes Apple News+ could be bolstered by both improving advertising platforms and a shift away from the Identifier for Advertisers tracking tag used on mobile devices after the release of App Tracking Transparency. The privacy feature, Sankar adds, could be a “disruptive event” that levels the playing field for ad networks in the iOS ecosystem.

Sankar believes Apple News+ had about 11 million paid subscribers in 2020, generating revenue of about $550 million. Going forward, he believes that Apple News+ could reach 19 million subscribers by 2023. That could rake in $1.14 billion in subscription revenue and $1.02 billion in digital ad revenue from ad impressions, resulting in a total of $2.2 billion.