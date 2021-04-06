Analyst: Apple News+ could hit 19 million subscribers, bring in $2.2 billion by 2023

A Cowen Research analyst believes that Apple News+ is a key contributor to the growth of Apple Services, forecasting that Apple News+ could reach 19 million paid subscribers, bringing in $2.2 billion by 2023.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead Cowen analyst Krish Sankar predicts that Apple News+ could grow to $2.2 billion in revenue by 2023, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%.
He believes Apple News+ could be bolstered by both improving advertising platforms and a shift away from the Identifier for Advertisers tracking tag used on mobile devices after the release of App Tracking Transparency. The privacy feature, Sankar adds, could be a “disruptive event” that levels the playing field for ad networks in the iOS ecosystem.
Sankar believes Apple News+ had about 11 million paid subscribers in 2020, generating revenue of about $550 million. Going forward, he believes that Apple News+ could reach 19 million subscribers by 2023. That could rake in $1.14 billion in subscription revenue and $1.02 billion in digital ad revenue from ad impressions, resulting in a total of $2.2 billion.
MacDailyNews Take: We love to see Apple News+ redesigning the “You blocked [source]. Show Story Anyway” message that dominated the top of “Top Stories.” It’s annoying and makes us want to use the app less. We block certain sources for a reason. So, no, we don’t want to be pestered, full screen, no less, every time we use the app:
Hopefully they use some of that money to start buying publications and to streamline hand-off from Twitter to the News app. I’m a subscriber from day one, but so frustrated by how much content requires a subscription beyond Apple News, and how difficult it is to get to good content in the app.
We were already paying $25/month for extra iCloud storage and Apple Music for the clan, so when it was just $5 more for everything, we did the AppleOne thing.
That added Apple Fitness+, AppleTV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+. While no one in our family seems to care about Apple Arcade (including a 17-year-old PC gamer), we use all of the other services every day.
As a standalone, I probably wouldn’t have paid for Apple News+.
Seemed like I always had more to read than I possibly could in a day. Also, we already subscribe to the paper & digital version of the LA Times. It didn’t bother me terribly that some articles and magazines were locked out on my iPhone where I read them.
So I was surprised how much I’ve enjoyed Apple News+.
I now have access to tons of financial data via Wall Street Journal, plenty of computer stuff with all of the Mac/PC mags + Popular Science, Sports Illustrated, as well as CNN, CBS, ABC and even Fox News (which will no doubt make some here happy). I like the reasonably wide array of opinion and diversity of sources.
Here’s the massive publication list:
https://www.apple.com/apple-news/publications/
I already have a very inexpensive grad student subscription to the NYTimes (which left its Apple News+ deal last year), but I do wish I could read a few locked articles in the WaPo.
As a consumer of daily news and information from a variety of sources, Apple News+ has become one-stop-shopping for me. It’s a pretty good deal if you’re a news hound and/or love to read a variety of magazines.
SJW junk news — no interest.
Subscriptions are owning the culture. I’d rather own the thing…so, no thank you.