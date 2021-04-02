How Apple’s iPhone battery recalibration works in iOS 14.5

When Apple releases iOS 14.5 (and iPadOS 14.5) to the world, it will come with several new features, including a useful tool that allows users to recalibrate your iPhone’s internal battery when it’s not performing as expected.

The new feature gives updates the reporting of your device’s maximum battery capacity, peak performance capability, and can fix unexpected battery drain along with being more accurate. It could even lead, in rare cases, to a free battery replacement. Note that battery recalibration can take up to “a few” weeks to complete, Apple says.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Notably, the new iPhone battery recalibration is just for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, at least for now. The feature first became available in the developer and public iOS 14.5 beta 6. In a “small number of instances,” Apple says the iPhone battery recalibration won’t be successful and a “new battery service message will appear.” In those rare cases, the message will say, “An Apple authorized Service provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity.” Apple notes that “this does not indicate a safety issue and your battery can still be used.”

MacDailyNews Note: Via Apple Support:

After you update to iOS 14.5 on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you might see one of the following messages in Settings > Battery > Battery Health.

Battery recalibrating

If you see the message below, it means the battery health reporting system on your iPhone is recalibrating.

Your battery health reporting system is recalibrating Maximum Capacity and Peak Performance Capability. This process may take a few weeks. Learn more…

Recalibration for maximum capacity and peak performance capability will happen over time with regular charge cycles. If the process is successful, the recalibration message will be removed and your maximum capacity percentage will be updated.

Unable to recommend service

If you see the message below, it means the battery health reporting system on your iPhone is recalibrating. During this process, your iPhone is unable to recommend battery service.

Your battery health reporting system is recalibrating Maximum Capacity and Peak Performance Capability. This process may take a few weeks. Unable to recommend service at this time. Learn more…

If a previous degraded battery message was displayed, this message will be removed after updating to iOS 14.5. Recalibration for maximum capacity and peak performance capability will happen over time with normal charge cycles. If the process is successful, the recalibration message will be removed and your maximum capacity percentage will be updated.

Recalibration not successful

If you see the message below, it means recalibration of the battery health reporting system was not successful.

Recalibration of the battery health reporting system was not successful. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity. More about service options…

This message does not indicate a safety issue. Your battery can still be used. However, you might be experiencing more noticeable battery and performance issues. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity.

More info: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212247