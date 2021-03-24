Steve Jobs’ job application sells at auction for $222,394

A job application completed and signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1973 has sold at auction for about $222,000. Back in 2018, the same document — Steve Jobs’ first app — sold to an “internet entrepreneur from London” for $174,757.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The rare piece of Apple memorabilia consisted of a single sheet of paper filled out by Jobs in 1973, predating his joining of Atari the following year and the founding of Apple Computer with Steve Wozniak in 1976. It’s believed to have been filled out around the time Jobs dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

In the job application sheet, Jobs listed his interests of “electronics tech or design engineer – digital,” though he left the past employment lines empty. He also listed his answer to “access to transportation?” as “possible, but not probable.”