Apple supplier Lumentum raises Coherent buyout offer to $7 billion

Optical fiber firm Lumentum, a supplier of 3D sensors used in Apple’s TrueDepth camera systems including Face ID, said on Tuesday it has raised its buyout offer for Coherent to about $7 billion, the latest bid in a three-way battle for the laser maker.

Reuters:

Lumentum had previously raised the offer to $6.9 billion on March 17, following which optical components maker II-VI Inc said it would pay $7 billion to acquire Coherent…

Coherent was put into play after Lumentum offered $5.7 billion for the company in January, triggering rival bids from MKS Instruments Inc and II-VI last month.