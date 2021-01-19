Apple supplier Lumentum to buy laser maker Coherent in $5.7 billion deal

Laser and optical fiber specialist Lumentum Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire laser manufacturer Coherent Inc in a $5.7 billion deal.

Reuters:

Lumentum’s cash-and-stock deal for Coherent represents a 49% premium to the company’s closing price on Jan. 15. Coherent stockholders will receive $100 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each share held and are expected to own about 27% of the combined company. Lumentum is known for its 3D sensing face recognition technology, which many analysts say powers Apple Inc’s Face ID, Animoji and portrait mode features.

MacDailyNews Note: The deal is expected to be finalized in the second half of this year.