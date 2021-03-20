Apple discontinues 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of 21.5-inch iMac

Shortly after officially discontinuing the iMac Pro, Apple has also discontinued the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 4K 21.5-inch iMac.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Last month, both options became unavailable for purchase, although it was unclear at the time whether it was a temporary issue due to a component supply problem or if it was a permanent decision to no longer offer the options. Apple has now removed both of the affected SSD options from the ‌iMac‌’s configuration page entirely, leaving a 256GB SSD and a 1TB Fusion Drive as the only options for customers.

MacDailyNews Take: With the 21.5-inch iMac configs being retired, new iMacs, expected to sport an iPad Pro-like design, seem imminent!

Last week, an unreleased iMac with an ARM processor has appeared via Xcode’s Crash Reporter feature when a developer’s application crashed while being used on an iMac powered by an ARM processor. Apple does not currently sell an iMac powered by an ARM processor, so this signals that the app was being used on an unreleased iMac with Apple Silicon processor.

More next-gen iMac renders via Jon Prosser:

The expected iPad Pro-like edge-to-edge display:

Prosser says the new iMac comes in colors:

The render of the rear of the machine: