Unreleased Apple Silicon iMac appears in Xcode log ahead of expected new model

With the rumor mill churning out reports that a totally redesigned Apple Silicon iMac is imminent and with Apple recently discontinuing the iMac Pro, an unreleased iMac with an ARM processor has appeared via Xcode’s Crash Reporter feature.
This developer’s application crashed while being used on an iMac powered by an ARM processor. Apple does not currently sell an iMac powered by an ARM processor, so this signals that the app was being used on an unreleased iMac with Apple Silicon processor.
9to5Mac was able to take a look at the crash report file and confirm that the crash did occur on ARM64 (the architecture used by Apple Silicon), and the device family matches iMac, so it’s unlikely to be an indication error. The screenshot was shared with 9to5Mac by developer Dennis Oberhoff, developer of the DaftCloud application for Mac.
Apple has become quite good at cleaning up these reports to omit any potentially revealing details, so unfortunately we can’t decipher much else at this moment. Nonetheless, it joins a growing amount of evidence to suggest that a redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon is coming sooner rather than later.
MacDailyNews Take: This unreleased Apple Silicon iMac appearing in a developer’s Xcode log is a sure sign that the new iMac is imminent!
More next-gen iMac renders via Jon Prosser:
The expected iPad Pro-like edge-to-edge display:
Prosser says the new iMac comes in colors:
The render of the rear of the machine:
3 Comments
The giant iPad look is just too obvious, and also lacking practical functionality. Bring Back Buttons! And front accessible ports.
Has the iMac ever had ports and buttons on the front? I’m not even sure the G3 did and that was over 20 years ago.
Just went and looked at a picture (we donated my wife’s a long time ago), a pair of headphone jacks for easy access, and a slot for the CD, both quite appropriate since it was often marketed as a media machine.