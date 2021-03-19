Apple CEO Tim Cook pens WSJ Op-Ed bemoaning ‘systemic injustice’

Apple CEO Tim Cook has penned an Op-Ed for The Wall Street Journal, “Tim Cook on the Pandemic Year: The Urgency of Racial Justice,” in which he laments “systemic injustice.”
Tim Cook for The Wall Street Journal:
This year has forced each of us to re-examine and to change how we live, work and relate to one another. And for that reason I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the year of COVID-19 was also the year where critical conversations about equity and systemic injustice attained both new urgency and a well-deserved central role in our national conversation.
In simple theory, a disease should affect all of us equally. But in plain fact, the opposite is true. We have all seen, in real time, how structural discrimination and obstacles to opportunity do their work in a crisis. In our communities, every burden—from rates of infection and care outcomes, to economic adversity, to the challenges of virtual learning when schools are closed—falls heaviest on those for whom true equity has always been farthest from reach. As someone who grew up during the civil-rights movement, it has been frustrating to see how much work is still to be done but heartening to see the degree to which people of good will have set aside comfort with the status quo to march and to demand something better.
Cook then explains the importance of education and explains what Apple is doing.
An essential place to focus this work is on education, in all its forms. Education is a great equalizer, but it cannot do its work without tools and without a home. Our approach at Apple has been to ask, “How can we help?” That question has led us to build powerful learning tools and share them freely with tens of thousands of teachers, educators and parents.
And it’s led us to undertake major new investments through our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. These projects include the Propel Center in Atlanta, which we’re helping to build in partnership with the country’s historically black colleges and universities, to support the next generation of leaders of color in fields ranging from machine learning to app development, entrepreneurship to design; and our first Apple Developer Academy in the U.S., in downtown Detroit, home to more than 50,000 black-owned businesses and no shortage of great ideas for the app economy.
MacDailyNews Take: Some may argue that Cook tends toward the mawkish (and, indeed, the WSJ comment section below Cook’s Op-Ed shows that plenty are in that camp). You know, in a nutshell: “With Tim Cook in charge, Apple would be worth $10 trillion already if only they could sell sanctimonious claptrap,” but, when done well, corporate philanthropy can be a competitive advantage, used to promote a company’s image (as in the second half of Cook’s Op-Ed, which is basically free advertising), insulate a company from criticism or government regulation, boost employee morale in addition to trying to create social impact.
By training people, regardless of their skin color or gender, in the fields of machine learning and app development, Apple creates more potential future employees. By boosting social and economic conditions, companies can create new customers and expand markets for its products.
45 Comments
A sample of WSJ reader comments to Cook’s very poorly received Op-Ed below. At least 95% of the comments are like these:
→ No CEO does the wokeness and virtue signaling dance better than Tim Cook. At least when it’s politically suitable. But I won’t hold my breath waiting for his next WSJ article on the human rights travesty affecting well over a million Uyghurs in the country where most of his manufacturing is based.
→ Jeff Bezos does this virtue signalling schtick pretty well, Gates too. And there are others in Silicon Valley who know how to play this game, too.
→ A lecture on morality from someone who has made his fortune off of the backs of Chinese slave laborers.
→ When I want a half baked sermon, I’ll go to Mass. I could care less about Mr. Cook’s half as….err baked opinions and virtue signalling. Get connected with reality Mr. Cook!
→ His reality is firmly grounded in his bank account and size of his AAPL stock options.
→ What woke drivel. He’s all hat, no cattle on this topic.
→ Equity (of outcome) can only be attained by systemic inequality (of treatment).
→ Mr. Cook is strong on platitudes. But I would have been more impressed if he had mentioned how the public school/teacher union monopoly has deprived the disadvantaged in our society of the opportunity to obtain a high quality education. Is Apple willing to divert some of its considerable resources to charter schools and/or school choice programs, or is that too politically incorrect? I’m guessing the latter.
→ Some must be treated worse while others are treated better until all are “equal”. Any deemed to have exceeded their station must have their excess redistributed. I.e., socialism.
→ As a white, male, billionaire, CEO of a company that, in the midst of the 2020 pandemic, became the most valuable company in the world, is Mr. Cook prepared to literally put his money where his virtue signaler is?
→ I support the mission of historically Black colleges, but what good do HBC’s do when historically Black elementary schools are still not open in many area because politically-connected teachers’ unions are refusing to do their job
→ If Mr Cook had pushed his political buddies in Sacramento to reopen public schools back in the fall, I would be more inclined to believe his concerns to mitigate gaps in educational opportunities throughout our society. But Mr Cook did not. He did not take the time to look at the overwhelming evidence available on the topic or even engage in promoting a reasonable debate within society. He is yet another absolutely poor excuse of a leader in the elite class who for politically convenient reasons went along with the grossest and most racist activity of the past year; which is preventing underprivileged students from attending public schools in person. Mr Cook with all due respect, show some dignity and just shut up! You and your peers are the core cause of the education gap, and I doubt history will be kind to your hollow words above. Your ignorance is amazing, like most of your peers. This piece is tone-deaf garbage at best.
→ Oh, look, a fantastically wealthy person demanding us regular folks pony up to fight some pretend issue so he can act like the savior without actually sacrificing anything.
→ I had to stop reading this before I regurgitated my lunch. Sorry Tim. I ain’t buying it.
→ I am astonished by how adroitly Mr. Cook spun an incredibly innocent narrative on the merits of social justice into an Apple infomercial.
→ This piece makes me want to sell my Apple stock. Is profit the last thing on your agenda?
→ Rich tech lefties reek so strongly of sanctimony and self-approving piousness that they can’t smell it on themselves. Other people can, unfortunately.
→ Tim, spend your time running the company not diving into the political nonsense.
→ It just makes my day when I receive a sanctimonious sermon from a high-tech billionaire. “Equity” is about rewarding one race and ignoring or punishing another. Equity is true institutional and systemic racism
→ Since he is concerned with education, I would love to discuss with Mr. Cook the effect of school closures on poor minority communities. We could compare education outcomes for kids doing remote learning to Apple’s profit outcomes during the pandemic. I would love to hear how Apple wants to dismantle the union cartel keeping disadvantaged children out of school. I would love to know how many union employees Apple has. I’m sure he has considered the effect that school choice has on equity.
→ The to do list for every company:
Create a product.
Market that product.
Sell the product.
If at any point during this three step process you’re under the impression that the general public cares what their favorite tech or ice cream company thinks about fabricated social issues, you need to go back to the drawing board.
→ I can’t figure out what he’s actually talking about. He’s linking equity and education. I confess, I don’t understand the term equity as it’s used these days. But the people who spout about equity the most are opposed to allowing students and their parents choose the best schools to attend. Mediocre schools–championed by the education unions–are the great sustainer of in-equity. It cannot be reversed by Apple hardware and software, as wonderful as it is.
→ Reading the comments… It’s obvious Mr. Cook’s scam is apparent to all. Interesting that this article appears in a financial publication… doesn’t it belong in one of the FAKE NEWS outlets i.e. ABC, NBC, PBS, or CBS?
→ Preening nonsense.
→ Stick to making quality computers, Tim, or run for office. Either way, I don’t want your opinion.
Yeah, this isn’t going over well. The world has finally wised up to Tim Cook, sanctimonious hypocrite, King of the Leftist Virtue Signalers.
I really can’t wait for Apple to get new CEO.
So there are a bunch of Wall Street Journal subscribers who see Gordon Gecko as a model for corporate governance, and not many who live in minority neighborhoods. Big surprise there.
Okay, genius, here are comments below the AppleInsider article (the 9to5Mac pussies have closed comments, as usual):
→ Says the king hypocrite who has no problem dealing with China who do vastly worse injustices without ever saying a word about it.
→ Ah man…I wish he would stick to running apple. His equity push is nauseating. His virtue signaling is off the charts. I’m just shocked he never mentioned Oprah once. As for Systematic Injustice? Racial Equity? We have laws – Follow them and you wont have a problem. Work hard – Be on time and present – Your life will be awesome.
→ He should stick to the Steve Jobs playbook: Products, not politics.
→ Tim Cook has lost his mind. The extreme leftists like to appear as “woke” except they don’t understand the difference between “economic disparity” and “systemic racism”. If he cares as much as he says he does, why doesn’t he donate his millions and be a socialist as he preaches? Tim, you’re an excellent supply chain management guy, but spare us your misguided moral and political preaching.
→ Wow, how times change! I used to be in the minority of people who would question the hypocrisy of Apple CEO on topics like this, but the overwhelming majority of people in this forum would take offence to such posts. Not even a single post in support of Apple CEO so far.
His disregard for the China-Thing, destroys his credibility on all the important things he wants to see changed in the US…say nothing of the logic of the “important things.”
Who deems themselves so important that permits speaking out of both sides of their mouth? Hypocrisy on this level is grand.
Having your cake and eating too…what’s not to like about that?
MDN, very nicely done:
Some may argue that Cook tends toward the mawkish (and, indeed, the WSJ comment section below Cook’s Op-Ed shows that plenty are in that camp). You know, in a nutshell: “With Tim Cook in charge, Apple would be worth $10 trillion already if only they could sell sanctimonious claptrap,” but, when done well, corporate philanthropy can be…
“Some.” “Mawkish.” (a full comment section blasting Cook offered as backing)
“With Tim Cook in charge, Apple would be worth $10 trillion already if only they could sell sanctimonious claptrap.” (attributed to “some may argue,” but actually what MDN really thinks without having to state it plainly)
“corporate philanthropy… when done well” (read as: Cook’s not doing it at all well here)
Beautiful writing actually. Subtle digs that cut deep.
May Cook not be so far gone that he cannot wake up.
Yes. Agree 100%.
Unfortunately, Cook has been too far gone for far too many years to wake up. He descended even further into self-parody today is all.
DEFLECTION TOTAL NONSENSE!
You can’t bring yourself to criticize Cook or any other Democrat for that matter because you are a hypocrite. Fair and balanced concept you continue to IGNORE and run away.
Got it…
Simply, awesome!
Nuff said…
Good recap, thanks 👍 Saved me actually reading Timmy’s bleating
Most CEO’s avoid topics such as social injustice, because it opens their corporation to criticism on non-business fronts. For example, a majority of Apple’s manufacturing base is in China. Currently the Chinese government is carrying out a massive imprisonment campaign against the Uyghur people in China. Is Tim Cook going to speak out against the Chinese government? — No, because it could impact his company . . . So maybe Cook’s article for the WSJ should be titled, “How money makes a person morally compromised.”
“In simple theory, a disease should affect all of us equally. But in plain fact, the opposite is true. We have all seen, in real time, how structural discrimination and obstacles to opportunity do their work in a crisis.”
Yes, in “simple theory” Tim Cook fails to recognize that a disease affects us all equally no matter where you live and pay attention, DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE!!! Damnit!
To turn this into a FALSE racial diatribe is unbecoming of a CEO for the largest and richest tech company in history.
Tim, go back adding more ports to MacBook laptops, less soldering and lockdowns of computers and cease the FALSE SJW indignation.
Time for you to go and be replaced and I’ll take another uncreative bean counter CEO any day that does not DRAG Apple into social justice politics…
Censors and book burners have no credibility to speak on human rights.
Tim can you shut the hell up and just run Apple.
Good, except he should leave Apple and become a community organizer. Just go away.
Completely on point HAHA, would recommend Tim Cook focus on managing Apple and spending every waking hour on that execution which one might argue is getting a little sloppy, leave your opinions and views for retirement.
There is absolutely no question, he’s right.
Many of are sitting at home (perhaps one of our homes) with multiple outdoor spaces, computers, bandwidth and plenty of rooms for kids to do schoolwork, and two parents with jobs that tolerate (or perhaps even excel at) being done remotely. They get their groceries delivered at the push of a button, and can zip out of town any time they like to get outdoors.
Many others had to physically go to work every single day, often to jobs that require close proximity to coworkers and customers, often travelling by transit, shopping frequently at physical stores in order to be able to carry what they can, and have had to make difficult decisions to look after kids, them engaged at school. And that’s for people who still have some amount of work.
There were two different pandemics, and which you experienced had a lot to do with the color of your skin.
Why do people mainly die from COVID-19?
Generally because they are fat fucks. Didn’t take care of themselves for all or most of their life. Gluttons who gave themselves diabetes and asthma.
This is why the U.S. has so many COVID-19 deaths, relatively.
The U.S. is the Land of the Fat.
Of course, the typical Democrat SJW bullshitters came up with the whole “fat shaming” line of crap granting “permission” to fat fucks to stuff their fat fucking faces even more.
Well, now you have permission to die.
Survival of the fittest. Indeed.
In America we have (stupidly) provided food stamps so that poor junk food can be purchased and ingested en masse causing diabetes, obesity, heart and respiratory conditions. And welfare check for cigarettes, of course.
After many years of seeding this health calamity, a virus that preys upon those with diabetes, obesity, heart and respiratory conditions appeared that is spread by close contact, coughing, sneezing, touching face, and rubbing eyes.
Leftist-induced mass race protests (over “victims” who were each involved in criminal acts, I might add) that bring together virus carriers in close contact with those with diabetes, obesity, heart and respiratory conditions combined with tear gas which causes coughing, sneezing, touching face, and rubbing eyes.
As they collect the black and brown (and old and sick) bodies, leftist tards who a) made people unhealthy with poor education and free junk food, cigarettes, etc. and b) induced them to “protest” (loot TVs at Walmart) en masse are shocked that there were “two different pandemics, and which you experienced had a lot to do with the color of your skin.”
The fist issue is whether you’re exposed to it or not.
Many of us had the luxury of avoiding it altogether, because of our privileged living and working arrangements.
Healthy people who are exposed to weak sauce SARS-CoV-2 virus shrug it off as a minor cold, if they even have any symptoms at all.
It’s old, unhealthy people who die from COVID-19 disease.
Right, and the second issue is our pre-existing state of health.
Many of us have access to a supermarket or health food store selling fresh fruit and vegetables. Others live in neighborhoods that have, at best, some bodegas and Dollar stores selling mostly junk food.
Many of us had gym or golf course memberships before covid. Others of us still live in neighborhoods where it is not safe to take a walk after we get home from our second job.
Some of us have comprehensive health care from our family doctor and a network of specialists available through our employer’s health plan. Others are uninsured and rely on free clinics and emergency rooms that do not offer preventative care.
Unequal inputs cause unequal outputs. In this case, bad health leading to high mortality.
Just to make it clear, I was saying “Right” to disposable identity and not to “Medical doctor.” While older people with preexisting conditions are more likely to die, it is certainly not true that all young healthy people shrug it off like a cold. Thousands have died, tens of thousands have been hospitalized, and many of the survivors have long-term consequences.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-hellfire-of-a-year-covid-19-long-haulers-face-financial-and-medical-uncertainty-as-pandemic-rages-on-11616153888
Its not privileged living – it’s working hard in school. Its obtaining a job and showing up for it and willing to work a lot of hours.
You put the effort in and you obtain results. It’s privilege, it’s hard work.
So much easier if you start life in a home with everything you need, and are of a color that’s first in line to get hired.
My parents bought me a Mac, all the books I could ever want, and had plenty of time to spend with me after school. Then they made sure I could go to a good university, and they introduced me to a friend who gave me my first job.
I’m standing on the shoulders of giants.
That’s privilege.
Lots of hard work and luck after the, of course. But I’m a product of my environment. You are too.
Bullshit!!!!!!!!!!!
Privilege is living in subsided housing, paid for by the rest of us.
Privilege is buying $300 sneakers and expensive phones while collecting welfare, paid for by the rest of us.
Privilege is getting free food, paid for by the rest of us.
Privilege is going to a college for free, even though you barely passed high school, because you are a minority, paid for by the rest of us.
Privilege is getting a job or a promotion that you are unqualified for because you are a minority, paid for by the rest of us.
Privilege is racism practiced by minorities and paid for by the rest of us.
There are a lot of Americans working two or three jobs to feed their families. It’s hard work, but getting out of the hole is not guaranteed, no matter how much effort they put in. The only ones who can claim that luck and family connections don’t play a part are those who have been lucky or privileged.
Read recently privledge includes those who have family support. If you only have one parent accountable for support whose fault is that? Babies are created the same way no matter what the race.
Nationally, the age-adjusted mortality rate among Black Americans was twice the rate as among White Americans. The rate among Hispanic Americans was 2.4 times higher than non-Hispanic whites.
https://www.apmresearchlab.org/covid/deaths-by-race
Here in Texas, the 13% of the population who are Black have received around 7% of the vaccinations. Only a willfully blind man could fail to see that the impact of this disease does not “affect us all equally.”
“Only a willfully blind man could fail to see that the impact of this disease does not “affect us all equally.”
NO! Absolutely not! Only a blind leftist like yourself plays the race card and poor neighborhood card. Appalachia, Midwest Plains and Mountain states are not exactly wealthy and people of all races live there.
The pandemic spreads when people are infected in an area, simple as that. The virus doesn’t give a rat’s ass what color you are, how much money you make or where you live.
Get a grip, RACIST!…
If the virus does not give a rat’s ass about any of those socio-economic factors, what is your explanation for the differential in both cases and deaths between white non-Hispanic communities and everyone else?
Agree with MDN comments, however, to say the issue is caused by systemic racism is condescending and plays to continued victimhood. There are significant cultural issues at play, huge difference one parent households. That puts each of those families at an immediate economic disadvantage. Predominately black school districts that lower the academic bar to GPA 1.0 to play high school sports and graduate kids that can barely read, write and do simple math create and trap these kids in the “from line jobs” like amazon drivers, fast food and restaurant industries, etc. Little cultural and peer support for STEM jobs over athletics, music and entertainment industries. Here’s a fact, athletes of color work extremely hard to achieve their abilities, such hard work in the STEM areas would pay off also as handsomely, but it’s not looked at within their communities with the same appreciation of success as the other paths. Too many people are throwing people under the bus while shedding no light as how the black culture has contributed to it’s current state. It all has to be on the table for any real change to stick. Can’t simply give everything to them and expect anything to change. Both sides need to be open to the changes needed.
Tim Cook is now the Most Nauseating CEO in America. He won this award on the strength of his attack on free speech with the nasty move to censor any conservative access to social media on the Apple devices. He has now capped it off with this massive insult of all that is good about America. Seriously, I wish these people would move to a place they really love – Cuba or China or Venezuela. Just leave. Your vile hatred of your own home is despicable.
JUST IN: Tim Cook races to get out of the country on his Apple-provided Gulfstream jet… Oh, wait, it’s just Grandpa Gropes Dementia.
Yes, America is f-cked, at least for another 3+ years.
Fake elections have consequences.
Pathetic weakness. But that’s exactly what they paid for. They should be very satisfied.
I make great use of my apple products but I am really sick of of Cook preaching to me. STFU already. Focus on products.
Tim Cook, Steve’s worst mistake!
Tim Cook goes to the WSJ to promote his new Apple Motto – “Be EVIL”.
There is no CEO who speaks lies to power better than Cook.
As a Apple shareholder I received my “Apple Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement” and the “Form 10-K” along with the ballot for voting for Board of Directors and proposals. I used to concern myself with regards of my vote to that envrionmental co*k er kook, Al Gore. However, if Tim wonders about the “against” vote he received from me and possibly others, Look no farther then the WSJ Mr. Cook!
I didn’t know things were so bad on his private jet.
Tim, if you want to do some immediate good get all your manufacturing out of China. Until then you have no credibility. I’m an apple share holder, and over 30 year user of apple products. But that loyalty will all be thrown away as we watch apple contribute to the enslavement and torture of millions of people in China.