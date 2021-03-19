Apple: App Tracking Transparency rules will apply to all apps worldwide, even in China

After reports that Chinese app developers are preparing workarounds for the company’s upcoming App Tracking Transparency rules that limit ad tracking, Apple said it will apply App Store rules to all apps globally, even in China.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency rules will become active with the release of iOS 14.5.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Several Chinese technology companies, including Baidu Inc., ByteDance Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., are preparing workarounds for Apple’s new policy, according to the Financial Times. They are using a system called CAID developed by the China Advertising Association and a government think tank. “The App Store terms and guidelines apply equally to all developers around the world, including Apple,” the U.S. tech giant said in a statement. “We believe strongly that users should be asked for their permission before being tracked. Apps that are found to disregard the user’s choice will be rejected.”

MacDailyNews Take: Due to the sea change caused by Apple’s App Tracking Transparency rules, expect all manner of attempts to thwart it. Hopefully Apple will be very vigilant for workarounds.

Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with your data. — Steve Jobs