Using Eve motion sensors to automate your HomeKit smart home

For those of us who are smart enough to be in the Apple ecosystem, as long as you see the HomeKit logo, you know that you’ll be able to control a smart home device from Apple’s Home app and from Siri using your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or HomePod. 9to5Mac’s Bradley Chambers looks at the Eve motion sensor to show you why having motion sensors in all of your rooms is a key part of automating your smart home environment.

Bradley Chambers for 9to5Mac:

Motions sensors inside of HomeKit are one of my favorite ways to set up automations. Instead of just relying on time of day automations, motion sensor automations can simply react to what’s happening in a particular room in your house. My family’s schedule can easily shift on a daily basis, so it’s hard for me to determine when exactly I want something to happen. I prefer to let automations happen based on when motion is detected. So for example, I don’t want lights to turn on automatically at 5:00 AM. I want them to turn on when motion is detected after 5:00 AM. A HomeKit motion sensor doesn’t have to be just a motion sensor, though. You can use a HomeKit camera to act as a motion sensor even if it’s set to not record when people are at home. When you want to put a motion sensor in a certain area, the Eve motion sensor comes in handy because it’s compact and battery-powered.

MacDailyNews Take: The Eve Motion sensor, an Apple HomeKit smart home motion sensor for triggering accessories and scenes, is really the key to truly smart home automation. Start with having it trigger the lights when walking into a room and take it from there!