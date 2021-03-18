Apple TV+ inks straight-to-series order for new comedy series starring Maya Rudolph

Apple TV+ today announced a straight-to-series order for a new half-hour comedy series that will star Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live,” “Forever”), and is created by Peabody and Emmy Award winner Alan Yang (“Little America,” “Master of None”) and Emmy Award winner Matt Hubbard (“30 Rock,” “Forever”).

Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

The new series will be created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. In addition to starring, Rudolph will executive produce through her production company, Animal Pictures, with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the premiere of the three-time Independent Spirit Award and NAACP Image Award-nominated anthology series “Little America”; it will join Apple TV+’s acclaimed and award-winning roster of Apple Original comedy series, including the Golden Globe and multiple Critics Choice Award-winning “Ted Lasso.”

Apple’s expanding offering of comedy series also includes the recently renewed Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated “Central Park”; Peabody Award winner “Dickinson”; the soon-to-premiere second season of “Mythic Quest”; and “Schmigadoon!,” a new musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels that will premiere this summer.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 329 awards nominations and 81 wins in just over a year, including a Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, an NAACP Image Award, a Peabody Award and more.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Nothing but 87 billion dollars. Sounds a bit like the MacKenzie Scott story.

