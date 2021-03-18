Apple likely used fake March 23rd event to root out leakers

Top leakers were wrong about Apple holding a special media event on March 23rd as the company likely put out false information to root out leakers. Apple employees who spread this planted date are likely in trouble as Apple likely distributed the March 23rd date to a select number of employees, giving the company a lead on who’s leaking.

In 2018, Apple warned employees to stop leaking internal information and raised the possibility of the company taking legal action and filing criminal charges, in an effort to stop leakers.

Apple has a Global Security team that employs an undisclosed number of investigators around the world to prevent information from reaching competitors, counterfeiters, and the press, as well as hunt down the sources when leaks do occur.

Wesley Hilliard:

Many reputable Apple leakers reported an Apple event would take place on March 23. Invites for an event usually arrive no later than a week prior, but March 16 sailed by with no indication of an event. Leakers have mostly remained silent about the misstep — except for Jon Prosser. In his latest video, he claimed that Apple used a controlled leak to get the March 23 date to all of the leaker’s sources… Prosser says that he has a separate source that has reported an April event since early February. He chose to ignore that source since every other source indicated March 23. According to Prosser, the April event will be a pre-recorded video with details of multiple products being released. The “AirTags” and a refreshed 10.2-inch iPad are expected to be announced.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s Prosser’s video in which he admits that he was wrong about an Apple March 23rd event and, therefore, now has to shave off his eyebrows as promised:

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]