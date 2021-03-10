Apple TV+ lands three BAFTA Award noms for ‘Wolfwalkers’ and ‘Greyhound’

Marking Apple’s BAFTA Awards debut with multiple recognitions, Apple Original Films’ broadly acclaimed “Wolfwalkers” was nominated for Animated Film, and hit feature “Greyhound,” starring and written by Tom Hanks, was nominated for Special Visual Effects and Sound by the EE British Academy Film Awards.

Apple landed BAFTA Award nominations for:

• Animated Film – “Wolfwalkers”

• Special Visual Effects – “Greyhound”

• Sound – “Greyhound”

The nominations follow recent Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award wins for Apple Original series “Ted Lasso,” as well as PGA Award nominations for “Wolfwalkers” and “Ted Lasso”; and DGA Award nominations for Apple Original Documentary “Boys State” and “Ted Lasso.” Including today’s recognitions, Apple has been honored with a total of 310 awards nominations and accolades, and 80 awards wins since its global launch just over a year ago.

Apple’s “Wolfwalkers,” the latest from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart, and co-produced by the award-winning animation studios Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions,” is an AFI Fest and Critics’ Choice Super Award-winner. “Wolfwalkers” has been named best animated film across multiple critics groups including by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Circle, Dublin Critics Circle, Chicago Film Critics Association, San Diego Film Critics Society, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists and more. A Golden Globe Award-nominated film, “Wolfwalkers” is also nominated for 10 Annie Awards and was nominated by Producers Guild of America (PGA) in the category of Best Animated Feature.

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers” and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy. “Wolfwalkers” is produced by Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore and Stéphan Roelants. GKIDS serves as the theatrical distribution partner in North America. WildCard serves as the theatrical distributor for the film in the UK.

Epic war movie “Greyhound” stars Tom Hanks as a Navy veteran who captains his first mission across the Atlantic during World War II. Along with his crew, the captain must make the dangerous journey while battling Nazi U-boats and protecting their own fleet. The story is inspired by the Battle of the Atlantic. The BAFTA nominations follow recognition for the film from the Visual Effects Society Awards and Motion Picture Sound Editors, where the film is nominated in two categories each, and Cinema Audio Society. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. “Greyhound” was written by Tom Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the casts and crews of the Apple TV+ feature films “Wolfwalkers”‘ and “‘Greyhound” on your BAFTA Award noms!