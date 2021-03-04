UK starts probe on Apple over alleged App Store monopoly

The UK competition regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into Apple after complaints that the company’s App Store terms and conditions for app developers are anti-competitive.

Reuters:

“The App Store has been an engine of success for app developers, in part because of the rigorous standards we have in place — applied fairly and equally to all developers — to protect customers from malware and to prevent rampant data collection without their consent,” Apple said in a statement. The company is also being investigated on similar grounds by the Dutch competition authorities, who are nearing a draft decision, Reuters reported last month.

MacDailyNews Take: First of all, “the amount by which Apple Inc. has driven down software prices across the board, on every major computing platform, makes claims such as this eminently laughable,” MacDailyNews, June 24, 2020

Secondly, Apple does not have a monopoly in any market in which they participate, so there is no legal basis for antitrust action against Apple.

Worldwide smartphone OS market share, May 2020 (via StatCounter): • Android: 71.90%

• iOS: 27.33%

If you don’t like Apple’s App Store terms, choose another smartphone to buy, develop for, etc.

And, lastly, “Apple built the Mac. Apple built the iPhone. Apple built the iPad. Apple built the App Store. Apple created the most verdant ecosystem ever created for developers by far. Only the losers and those developers who can’t read and follow simple rules are whining incessantly. If anything, Apple takes too little of a cut for all that the App Store provides developers.” — MacDailyNews, June 21, 2020