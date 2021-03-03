Apple TV+ orders international sci-fi thriller series ‘Dr. Brain’

Apple TV+ today announced an expansion of its sweeping international slate with a series order for “Dr. Brain,” a new sci-fi thriller based on the widely popular Korean webtoon that will be written and directed by visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon (“A Tale of Two Sisters,” “I Saw the Devil”), and star SAG Award-winner Lee Sun-Kyun (“Parasite”). The series marks the first Korean-language project for Apple TV+.

“Dr. Brain” is produced for Apple TV+ by Korea-based studio, Bound Entertainment, along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex, and Dark Circle Pictures. Kim Jee-Woon serves as executive producer alongside Samuel Yeunju Ha, executive producer of Kim Jee-Woon’s “Illang: The Wolf Brigade” and Bong Joon-Ho’s “Okja.” Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, and Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong serve as executive producers for Kakao Entertainment.

“Dr. Brain” will join a growing slate of Apple Original international dramas hailing from global award-winning storytellers, including highly anticipated series “Pachinko,” the Korean, Japanese and English-language drama series based on the acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller set entirely between South America and the US, and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; “Acapulco,” a new Spanish and English language half-hour comedy series starring and executive produced by Eugenio Derbez; “The Essex Serpent” starring Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Claire Danes; and, “Suspicion,” a high-paced thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag.”

