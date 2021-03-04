Apple rumored to launch OLED iPad and MacBook models next year

Apple plans to release new iPad and MacBook models with OLED displays in 2022, Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes reports, citing industry sources.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Macs and iPads still use LCDs, perhaps due in part to large OLED displays being expensive to manufacture.

In November, Korean website The Elec reported that Apple planned to release new iPad Pro models featuring OLED displays in the second half of 2021, and claimed that Samsung and LG were already in the process of developing the displays. However, this rumor was soon followed up by a research note from Barclays analysts that said an iPad with an OLED display does not appear to be in the works for this year.

Assuming that Apple actually plans to release iPad and MacBook models with OLED displays, 2022 certainly sounds like a more likely timeframe, as Apple is widely expected to release iPad and MacBook models with Mini-LED-backlit LCD displays this year, and it would certainly be quick for Apple to switch display technologies twice within the same year.