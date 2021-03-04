Sarah Niles joins cast of Apple TV+ hit series ‘Ted Lasso’

Actress Sarah Niles has joined the hit comedy series “Ted Lasso” as a new series regular. She will play Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond, the fictional UK football (soccer) team managed by Ted Lasso.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

Production on Season 2 is currently underway. The series received an early Season 3 renewal in October.

Ted Lasso, which hails from Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago. It stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed also star.

Sudeikis won his first-ever Golden Globe award Sunday for best lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Ted Lasso. The series was recently honored with the AFI Award for Television Program of the Year and has landed award nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, the Writers Guild of America, and the Critics Choice Association.