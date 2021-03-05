Apple TV+ gets three Saturn Awards nominations

Apple TV+ has received three Saturn Awards nominations for “Amazing Stories,” “For All Mankind,” and “Servant.”

The Saturn Awards organization is the official awards group of The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, founded in 1972. The Saturn Awards were created in 1973 and were originally referred to as Golden Scrolls.

“Amazing Stories” is nominated in the Best Television Presentation (Under 10 Episodes) category. It will compete against “Dracula,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “His Dark Materials,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Perry Mason.”

“For All Mankind” is nominated in the Best Fantasy Television Series category. It will compete against “Outlander,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” “The Magicians,” “The Witcher,” and “Locke & Key.”

“Servant” is nominated in the Best Horror Television Series category, opposite such dramas as “Creepshow,” “Evil,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Walking Dead,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Apple and the casts and crews of “Amazing Stories,” “For All Mankind,” and “Servant” on your Saturn Awards nominations!