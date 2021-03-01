Warren Buffett signals long-term commitment to Apple

Warren Buffett’s enthusiasm for Apple, the future of America, and his company Berkshire Hathaway has not been dimmed by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in Apple by about 6%, selling 57.16 million shares, during the fourth quarter, according to a 13-F securities filing. Apple is still Berkshire Hathaway’s largest stock holding. Berkshire’s Apple stake is still worth a whopping $109.3 billion

Reuters:

Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money at Berkshire, where “the passage of time” and “an inner calm” would help serve them well. He also hailed the economy’s capacity to endure “severe interruptions” and enjoy “breathtaking” progress. “Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said. Buffett also signaled a long-term commitment to Apple Inc, where Berkshire ended 2020 with $120.4 billion of stock despite recently selling several billion dollars more. He called Apple and the BNSF railroad Berkshire’s most valuable assets – “it’s pretty much a toss-up” – other than its insurance operations, and ahead of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. “The family jewels,” he called those four investments.

MacDailyNews Take: Buffett’s reaffirmation is positive news for Apple shareholders.