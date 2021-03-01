‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis wins Best Actor Golden Globe

At the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jason Sudeikis was named best comedy actor for the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” Netflix’s British royal drama “The Crown” led the television honors at Hollywood’s Golden Globe awards on Sunday. “The Crown” was named best TV drama, one of four awards in total, including best actress for Emma Corrin.

Since its debut only six months ago, Apple’s hit original series “Ted Lasso’’ has become a standout among fans and awards voters around the world. The AFI Award-honored Television Program of the Year and freshman comedy series has landed awards nominations from SAG, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Writers Guild of America, in addition to the previously announced honors from the Critics Choice Association. Series creator and star Jason Sudeikis also received his first-ever Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for his role, and the cast has been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Reuters:

Feel-good comedy “Schitt’s Creek” landed the Golden Globes trophy for best TV comedy series, along with best comedy actress for Catherine O’Hara. And Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” about a female chess champion battling drug and alcohol addiction, won best limited series and best actress for Anya Taylor-Joy. In total, Netflix topped all distributors with six television honors and four movie awards at the Golden Globes, the annual accolades handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Jason Sudeikis was named best comedy actor for playing a charming American who coaches an English soccer team in “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Jason Sudeikis and everyone involved in “Ted Lasso” and Apple TV+ on you Golden Globe win!