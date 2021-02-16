Nissan no longer in ‘Apple Car’ talks

Apple approached Japan’s Nissan in recent months about an assembly deal for its secretive “Project Titan” autonomous car endeavor, but talks are no longer active, Financial Times reports, citing “people briefed on the matter.”

Kana Inagaki, Peter Campbell, and Patrick McGee for Financial Times:

The contact was brief and the discussions did not advance to senior management levels following divisions over branding for the iPhone maker’s electric vehicles, the people added.

Apple also recently halted talks with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia, underscoring the challenges of finding an automotive partner for its car efforts, known as Project Titan.

But one person with knowledge of the discussions said talks faltered after the US company asked that Nissan make Apple-branded cars, a demand that would effectively downgrade the automaker to a hardware supplier.

Many carmakers have expressed a fear of becoming “the Foxconn of the auto industry”, a reference to the Taiwanese manufacturing group that assembles iPhones…

Mio Kato, an analyst who writes on the Smartkarma platform, said Nissan lacked the scale of rivals such as Toyota to make the type of large investments required for autonomous driving technology.