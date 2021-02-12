Apple AirTags, mini-LED iPad Pro coming in March – Prosser

Jon Prosser today tweeted that AirTags are “still on for March” and that he’s not “heard of any further delays this time.” Prosser also tweeted that Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models, Apple’s first with mini-LED displays, are also on track for March as of right now (“Also March, as far as I know”).

AirTags are still on for March. Haven’t heard of any further delays this time. 🤞 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 12, 2021

Also March, as far as I know — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 12, 2021

Chance Miller for 9ot5Mac:

AirTags are expected to be Apple’s competition to Tile item trackers. Users will be able to attached an AirTag tracker to something like a backpack and locate it in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. AirTags have been rumored for well over a year now, and despite multiple reports suggesting a release, but nothing has materialized quite yet. As for the iPad Pro, a variety of rumors have suggested that a release would happen sometime in Q1 2021, and Prosser says that will be March. The expectation is that the mini-LED backlighting will come to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro first, followed eventually by the 11-inch iPad Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously written that Apple is prepping at least six iPad and Mac products with mini-LED displays for launch by the end of 2021. The first mini-LED product looks to be Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, which Kuo says will launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Back in December 2019, DigiTimes reported that Taiwan-based supply chain makers including Epistar, General Interface Solution (GIS), Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT), Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect were poised to receive orders for components to be used in a 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro that Apple was, at the time, said to launch in calendar third-quarter 2020.